Inter Miami's Beckham requests respect after Minnesota United's 'Pink Phony Club' dig

May 12 (UPI) -- Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham requested "respect" after Minnesota United followed a win over the Herons by calling the team the "Pink Phony Club."

Beckham commented on several of the Loons' Instagram posts, which were published after their 4-1 win Saturday in Minneapolis.

"Show a little respect," Beckham wrote on a post that showed the MLS standings and read "Pink Phony Club," a slight inspired by Chappell Roan's hit song, "Pink Pony Club."

"Be elegant in triumph."

The Loons also posted a photo of a banner in the stand that read "History over hype culture over cash," with the words "hype" and "cash" written in pink -- one of the Herons' primary colors.

"Respect over everything," Beckham wrote in a comment on that post.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Anthony Markanich and Robin Lod scored for the Loons. Herons right back Marcelo Weigandt scored an own goal.

Star striker Lionel Messi scored the Herons' lone goal. The Herons lost despite controlling 74% of the possession and holding advantages of 675 to 253 in passes and 10-8 in shots.

With their victory, the Loons (6-2-4) climbed above the Herons (6-2-3) for fourth place in the Supporters' Shield standings. The Western Conference leading Vancouver Whitecaps (8-1-3) and Eastern Conference leading FC Cincinnati (8-3-1) are the Top 2 teams in the standings.

The Columbus Crew (7-1-4) has the league's third-best record.

The Loons will face the Houston Dynamo (2-6-4) at 8:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Houston. The Herons will take on the San Jose Earthquakes (5-6-1) at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in San Jose, Calif.