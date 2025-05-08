Trending
Soccer
May 8, 2025 / 11:27 AM

David Beckham, Gary Neville-led ownership group completes Salford City purchase

By Alex Butler
Share with X
David Beckham, who co-owns MLS club Inter Miami, is part of another ownership group which completed a purchase Thursday of English League Two club Salford City. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
David Beckham, who co-owns MLS club Inter Miami, is part of another ownership group which completed a purchase Thursday of English League Two club Salford City. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- An ownership group led by former England soccer stars David Beckham and Gary Neville completed its purchase of Salford City, the League Two franchise announced Thursday.

"I grew up in Salford," Beckham said in a news release. "I have such fond memories of my time living there and the place and its people played such an important part in my early life in football.

"Salford City is at the heart of its community. ... It has a rich history and I am delighted to be a part of the next chapter."

Beckham, a co-owner of MLS club Inter Miami, was teammates with Neville at Manchester United and on England men's national team.

Related

Declan Kelly and Lord Mervyn Davies are also part of the Ammies ownership group and will serve as co-chairmen of the board. Dream Sports Group, Colin Ryan, Frank Ryan, Nick Woodhouse and Shravin Mittal are among the other shareholders.

"I am passionate about Salford City," Neville said. "This is a unique partnership with a diverse range of minds and expertise, held together by a love of football. Football will come first, however it's critical that we drive the club toward sustainability in the next 4-5 years. I can't wait for the next part of this journey."

Salford City (18-13-15) finished eighth in the League Two standings. The Ammies finished 20th in 2023-24 and seventh in 2022-23, their best placement since League Two promotion in 2019-20.

The Ammies were joined by Wrexham in League Two in 2023-24. The Red Dragons -- owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney -- won the National League -- the fifth tier of England's football system -- in 2022-23 to earn promotion League Two.

They finished second in the 2023-24 League Two standings to earn promotion to League One. They also finished as the runner-up in League One in 2024-25 to earn promotion to the Championship, which is just one tier below the Premier League.

The Red Dragons are the first team in the history of organized English soccer to receive three consecutive promotions.

Latest Headlines

German intelligence service pauses AfD extremist designation pending court decision
World News // 6 minutes ago
German intelligence service pauses AfD extremist designation pending court decision
May 8 (UPI) -- Germany's intelligence service Thursday paused its extremist designation of the far-right AfD party pending a court decision on an AfD legal appeal. The designation was made May 2.
Bear wanders into Ohio apiary, eats entire beehive
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Bear wanders into Ohio apiary, eats entire beehive
May 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio beekeeper received an alert from his surveillance cameras that showed his apiary being raided by another local resident: a bear.
Turkey blocks arrested opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu's X account
World News // 1 hour ago
Turkey blocks arrested opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu's X account
May 8 (UPI) -- Turkey Thursday ordered X to restrict access to the account of jailed political opposition leader and Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu. X said it is complying but will challenge the order.
Pakistan says 1 killed, 5 injured by Indian attack drones amid escalating military confrontation
World News // 2 hours ago
Pakistan says 1 killed, 5 injured by Indian attack drones amid escalating military confrontation
May 8 (UPI) -- Pakistan said its military brought down at least a dozen Indian attack drones in an overnight aerial assault that killed a civilian and injured four soldiers, with Islamabad accusing New Delhi of "serious provovation."
Gates Foundation to double spending, close by end of 2045
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gates Foundation to double spending, close by end of 2045
May 8 (UPI) -- The Gates Foundation said Thursday it will accelerate spending to $200 billion over the next 20 years. The foundation will cease operations by the end of 2045.
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Russia for 'Victory Day' celebration
World News // 2 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Russia for 'Victory Day' celebration
May 8 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday in Moscow as a contingent of world leaders come to Russia as it celebrates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Two men arrested, five teachers hurt at Japanese elementary school
World News // 3 hours ago
Two men arrested, five teachers hurt at Japanese elementary school
May 8 (UPI) -- Two men were arrested and five teachers had minor assault injuries Thursday at Daisan Elementary School in suburban Tokyo. No students were hurt.
Papal conclave: Third round of balloting fails to produce new pope
World News // 3 hours ago
Papal conclave: Third round of balloting fails to produce new pope
May 8 (UPI) -- A chimney atop the 15th century Sistine Chapel in the Vatican billowed black tell-tale smoke again on Thursday morning, signaling that a papel conclave sequestered inside were still unable to agree on a new pope.
United States, Britain to announce trade deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
United States, Britain to announce trade deal
May 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Thursday morning that the United States is set to sign a trade deal with Britain.
OpenAI hires Instacart CEO Fidji Simo as its CEO of Applications
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
OpenAI hires Instacart CEO Fidji Simo as its CEO of Applications
May 8 (UPI) -- The artificial general intelligence research company OpenAI announced Wednesday it has hired current Instacart CEO Fidji Simo as its head of Applications.

Trending Stories

Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2 vs. Panthers
Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2 vs. Panthers
N.Y. Knicks tout untapped capabilities in 2nd 20-point playoff comeback vs. Boston Celtics
N.Y. Knicks tout untapped capabilities in 2nd 20-point playoff comeback vs. Boston Celtics
Jacksonville Jaguars cut wide receiver Gabe Davis two years into $39M deal
Jacksonville Jaguars cut wide receiver Gabe Davis two years into $39M deal
Los Angeles Rams to hold mandatory minicamp in Hawaii
Los Angeles Rams to hold mandatory minicamp in Hawaii
'Desperate' Okla. City Thunder throttle Denver Nuggets in record-setting playoff win
'Desperate' Okla. City Thunder throttle Denver Nuggets in record-setting playoff win

Follow Us