David Beckham, Gary Neville-led ownership group completes Salford City purchase

May 8 (UPI) -- An ownership group led by former England soccer stars David Beckham and Gary Neville completed its purchase of Salford City, the League Two franchise announced Thursday.

"I grew up in Salford," Beckham said in a news release. "I have such fond memories of my time living there and the place and its people played such an important part in my early life in football.

"Salford City is at the heart of its community. ... It has a rich history and I am delighted to be a part of the next chapter."

Beckham, a co-owner of MLS club Inter Miami, was teammates with Neville at Manchester United and on England men's national team.

Declan Kelly and Lord Mervyn Davies are also part of the Ammies ownership group and will serve as co-chairmen of the board. Dream Sports Group, Colin Ryan, Frank Ryan, Nick Woodhouse and Shravin Mittal are among the other shareholders.

"I am passionate about Salford City," Neville said. "This is a unique partnership with a diverse range of minds and expertise, held together by a love of football. Football will come first, however it's critical that we drive the club toward sustainability in the next 4-5 years. I can't wait for the next part of this journey."

Salford City (18-13-15) finished eighth in the League Two standings. The Ammies finished 20th in 2023-24 and seventh in 2022-23, their best placement since League Two promotion in 2019-20.

The Ammies were joined by Wrexham in League Two in 2023-24. The Red Dragons -- owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney -- won the National League -- the fifth tier of England's football system -- in 2022-23 to earn promotion League Two.

They finished second in the 2023-24 League Two standings to earn promotion to League One. They also finished as the runner-up in League One in 2024-25 to earn promotion to the Championship, which is just one tier below the Premier League.

The Red Dragons are the first team in the history of organized English soccer to receive three consecutive promotions.