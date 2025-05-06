Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. earns first Portugal under-15 call-up

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. currently plays for Al Nassr's academy. File Photo by Christopher Neundorf/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. earned his first call-up to Portugal's under-15 team, the Portuguese Football Association announced Tuesday.

"Proud of you, son," Ronaldo wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

Ronaldo Jr., 14, currently plays for Al Nassr's academy, while his dad stars for the senior squad of the Saudi Pro League franchise. Many of his highlights have been posted online during his tenure with the academy.

The Portugal U-15 national team will participate in the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament from May 13 to 18 in Croatia. They will face Japan, Greece and England. The squad features 22 players.

The elder Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will battle Al-Ittihad in a Saudi Pro League game at 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Riyadh.