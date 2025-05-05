Soccer
Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool this summer

By Alex Butler
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold scored 23 goals through his first 352 appearances for the Reds. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE
May 5 (UPI) -- English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold told iverpool that he plans to leave when his contract expires this summer, the Premier League soccer franchise announced Monday.

"I think first and foremost, I want to say it's not an easy decision and there's a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it," Alexander-Arnold said in a news release. "I've been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I've ever wanted to here.

"Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I've got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that."

Alexander-Arnold, 26, started his youth career with the Reds in 2004 and made his senior debut in 2016. His contract expires June 30.

The Liverpool native scored 23 goals over 352 career appearances for the Reds. He won eight major trophies during that tenure, including the 2024-25 Premier League crown.

"It has been an amazing season. It has been amazing to be part of it and I just hope that everyone is able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done," Alexander-Arnold said.

The Reds will host Arsenal in a Premier League match at 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday at Anfield. Their final two games of the league campaign will be May 19 against Brighton and May 25 against Crystal Palace.

