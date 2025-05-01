Trans players banned from women's professional soccer in England

England's Football Association (FA) will no longer allow transgender players in women's soccer, starting June 1. Photo by Vince Mignott/EPA-EFE

May 1 (UPI) -- Transgender women will be prohibited from playing for female soccer teams in England starting on June 1, the English Football Association (FA) announced Thursday.

The policy change came as a result of an April 16 ruling from Britain's Supreme Court, which said the word "woman" is legally defined by biological sex.

"This is a complex subject, and our position has always been that if there was a material change in law, science, or the operation of the policy in grassroots football then we would review it and change it if necessary," the FA said in a news release.

The FA previously stated its "firm view" was that "gender identity should not be a barrier to participation in football which is governed by The FA." The organization also said it was "intent on making football a lifelong experience, and ensuring the inclusion and safety of participants."

Players previously could apply to the FA for approval to play in their affirmed gender, with each applicant considered on a case-by-case basis. Eligibility stipulations for transgender females in the women's game include maintaining specific testosterone levels, medical records of hormone therapy, verified hormone treatment before the start of each season and match observation.

"We understand that this will be difficult for people who simply want to play the game they love in the gender by which they identify, and we are contacting the registered transgender women currently playing to explain the changes and how they can continue to stay involved in the game," the FA said Thursday.

The Scottish Football Association also announced that "only biological females will be permitted" to play in competitive girl's and women's soccer games. Transgender women remain eligible to compete in the United States' National Women's Soccer League.

U.S. Soccer Federation bylaws state that "membership of the federation is open to all soccer organizations and all soccer players, coaches, trainers, managers, administrators and officials without discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, disabilities, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or national origin."

The federation's inclusion policy allows players to register for gender-based amateur teams to which the player identifies. That policy does not apply to national team programs, but the federation said the application of the policy will be re-evaluated when "FIFA addresses the issue."

Federation officials did not immediately respond when asked if competition guidelines will be updated.