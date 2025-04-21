Soccer
April 21, 2025 / 8:56 AM

Italy's Serie A suspends soccer games due to Pope Francis' death

By Alex Butler
Pope Francis, who died Monday, often received soccer jerseys from his followers, including one from his favorite team, Argentine club San Lorenzo. File Photo by Dai Kurokawa/EPA-EFE
April 21 (UPI) -- Serie A suspended Monday's slate of matches in response to the death of Pope Francis, the Italian soccer league announced.

"Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today's league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed," Serie A said in a statement. "The date of the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course."

Pope Francis died Monday morning in his home inside Vatican City. Franciso, who was 88, spent five weeks in an Italian hospital to be treated for double pneumonia earlier this year.

"AS Roma joins in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a loss that deeply saddens our city and the entire world. His faith, humility, courage and dedication touched the hearts of millions, making him a moral compass of our time and beyond," AS Roma, the Serie A club located closest to the Vatican, said Monday.

"His legacy of peace and solidarity will remain an enduring example. Our thoughts go out to all those who continue to be inspired by his unwavering values of communication and brotherhood."

Serie A was to hold four matches Monday: Torino versus Udinese; Cagliar versus Fiorentina; Genoa versus Lazio; and Parma versus Juventus. Inter Milan and Napoli are tied atop the league standings, with matching 21-4-8 records and 71 points apiece.

"FC Internazionale Milano mourns the passing of Pope Francis, a man of faith, humility and discourse, who touched the hearts of us all," Milan said Monday.

Atalanta, Bologna and Juventus round out the Top 5 of the Serie A standings. Atalanta is scheduled to host Lecce in another Serie A match at 2:45 p.m. Friday in Bergamo.

