April 17, 2025 / 11:35 AM

Liverpool signs defender Virgil van Dijk to two-year contract extension

By Alex Butler
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring a game-winning goal against West Ham United on Sunday in Liverpool, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE
April 17 (UPI) -- Liverpool signed defender Virgil van Dijk to a two-year contract extension, the Premier League franchise announced Thursday.

"I'm very happy, very proud," Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com. "There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

"It's a proud feeling, it's a feeling of joy. It's just incredible. The journey I've had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I'm so happy."

Van Dijk's previous contract was to expire this summer. The defender joined the Reds from Southampton in 2018. He scored 27 goals over his first 314 games with the Reds.

Van Dijk, 33, was the runner-up for the 2019 Ballon d'Or, which went to Lionel Messi. He was named the Pro Footballers' Association Men's Players' Player of the Year in 2019.

News of van Dijk's signing came about a week after the Reds announced a two-year contract extension for star striker Mohamed Salah. Van Dijk's signing also ended speculation that he could sign elsewhere this summer.

"There wasn't any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family," van Dijk said. "I'm one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser -- I'm really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling."

The Reds (23-2-7), who lead the Premier League standings, are closing in on their 20th league crown. They will play Leicester City (11-11-10) at 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday in Leicester, England.

