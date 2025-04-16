Arsenal tops Real Madrid to reach first Champions League semifinal since 2009

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (C) celebrates after scoring the first goal during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal win over Real Madrid on Wednesday in Madrid. Photo by Mariscal/EPA-EFE

April 16 (UPI) -- Gabriel Martinelli finished a breakaway with a stoppage-time boot into the right side of the net, leading Arsenal past Real Madrid on Wednesday and sealing the Gunners' first Champions League semifinal berth since 2009.

The Gunners, who beat Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of the matchup, will face French Ligue 1 power Paris Saint-Germain on April 29 for the first leg of a Champions League semifinal.

"We are buzzing," Martinelli told Arsenal.com. "It's really good to win these type of games against Madrid here at the Bernabeu, so we're really happy.

"In my opinion, we deserved the result at Emirates Stadium and here, as well. We know our qualities, we know our team and I think this team, this family, we deserve it. It's something that's going to be in our hearts forever."

Madrid, the defending champions, held an 18-11 shot advantage but placed just three attempts on target. The Spanish La Liga club also held a 67% to 33% edge in possession and 431-233 edge in passes.

Both teams threatened throughout the first half but could not find the net for the first 45 minutes. Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe found the net in the 2nd minute of the match, but that goal was disallowed because he was offside.

Goalie Thibaut Courtois went on to deny a penalty kick from Gunners striker Bukayo Saka in the 13th minute.

Saka finally drew first blood in the 65th minute, when he beat Courtois with a left-footed chip. But Madrid tied the score less than two minutes later when center back William Saliba mishandled a pass from Gunners goalie David Raya.

Madrid striker Vinicius Junior raced into the area and stole the ball. He finished the play with a with a right-footed blast past Raya for a dramatic equalizer.

Raya and Courtois stayed strong between the posts until Gunners striker Mikel Merino spotted Martinelli making a long run over midfield in the third minute of stoppage time. Merino played a pass toward the left corner flag. Martinelli tracked down the pass and outran several defenders. He then dribbled into the box, drew Courtois off his line and hit a shot inside the right post.

With the loss, Madrid, who own a record 15 Champions League crowns, failed to advance to the semifinals for the first time since the 2019-2020 tournament.

"We have to hold our heads high because we did very well in this competition in recent years," Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters. "This year we have to endure and suffer. In sport, this can happen because there are no invincible teams.

"I was clear with my players. We have to keep our heads up, we have to learn from it and fight for the next game."

The Gunners will face Ipswich Town in a Premier League match at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday in Ipswich, England. They will take on PSG in the Champions League semifinals on April 29 in London and May 6 in Paris.

The winner of the Arsenal-PSG matchup will take on Barcelona or Inter Milan in the Champions League final May 31 at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Madrid will host Athletic Club in a La Liga match at 3 p.m. Sunday in Madrid.