Trending
Soccer
April 16, 2025 / 7:14 PM

Arsenal tops Real Madrid to reach first Champions League semifinal since 2009

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (C) celebrates after scoring the first goal during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal win over Real Madrid on Wednesday in Madrid. Photo by Mariscal/EPA-EFE
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (C) celebrates after scoring the first goal during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal win over Real Madrid on Wednesday in Madrid. Photo by Mariscal/EPA-EFE

April 16 (UPI) -- Gabriel Martinelli finished a breakaway with a stoppage-time boot into the right side of the net, leading Arsenal past Real Madrid on Wednesday and sealing the Gunners' first Champions League semifinal berth since 2009.

The Gunners, who beat Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of the matchup, will face French Ligue 1 power Paris Saint-Germain on April 29 for the first leg of a Champions League semifinal.

"We are buzzing," Martinelli told Arsenal.com. "It's really good to win these type of games against Madrid here at the Bernabeu, so we're really happy.

"In my opinion, we deserved the result at Emirates Stadium and here, as well. We know our qualities, we know our team and I think this team, this family, we deserve it. It's something that's going to be in our hearts forever."

Madrid, the defending champions, held an 18-11 shot advantage but placed just three attempts on target. The Spanish La Liga club also held a 67% to 33% edge in possession and 431-233 edge in passes.

Both teams threatened throughout the first half but could not find the net for the first 45 minutes. Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe found the net in the 2nd minute of the match, but that goal was disallowed because he was offside.

Goalie Thibaut Courtois went on to deny a penalty kick from Gunners striker Bukayo Saka in the 13th minute.

Saka finally drew first blood in the 65th minute, when he beat Courtois with a left-footed chip. But Madrid tied the score less than two minutes later when center back William Saliba mishandled a pass from Gunners goalie David Raya.

Madrid striker Vinicius Junior raced into the area and stole the ball. He finished the play with a with a right-footed blast past Raya for a dramatic equalizer.

Raya and Courtois stayed strong between the posts until Gunners striker Mikel Merino spotted Martinelli making a long run over midfield in the third minute of stoppage time. Merino played a pass toward the left corner flag. Martinelli tracked down the pass and outran several defenders. He then dribbled into the box, drew Courtois off his line and hit a shot inside the right post.

With the loss, Madrid, who own a record 15 Champions League crowns, failed to advance to the semifinals for the first time since the 2019-2020 tournament.

"We have to hold our heads high because we did very well in this competition in recent years," Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters. "This year we have to endure and suffer. In sport, this can happen because there are no invincible teams.

"I was clear with my players. We have to keep our heads up, we have to learn from it and fight for the next game."

The Gunners will face Ipswich Town in a Premier League match at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday in Ipswich, England. They will take on PSG in the Champions League semifinals on April 29 in London and May 6 in Paris.

The winner of the Arsenal-PSG matchup will take on Barcelona or Inter Milan in the Champions League final May 31 at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Madrid will host Athletic Club in a La Liga match at 3 p.m. Sunday in Madrid.

Latest Headlines

Puerto Rico's power plants go offline, leading to widespread island blackout
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Puerto Rico's power plants go offline, leading to widespread island blackout
April 16 (UPI) -- Every power-generation facility in Puerto Rico unexpectedly went offline Wednesday afternoon, which caused an island-wide blackout, but many customers have had their power restored.
Target recalls 26,000 tubs of Good & Gather baby food because of lead
Health News // 1 hour ago
Target recalls 26,000 tubs of Good & Gather baby food because of lead
April 16 (UPI) -- Target has recalled 25,600 tubs of Good & Gather baby food because of elevated lead levels.
Trump administration declares killings in Sudan genocide
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump administration declares killings in Sudan genocide
WASHINGTON, April 16 (UPI) -- As the death toll continues to mount in Sudan, the Trump administration on Wednesday for the first time characterized the atrocities in that North African country as genocide.
Stepfather: Mom who drowned 7-year-old suffered mental health issues, worried about immigration
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Stepfather: Mom who drowned 7-year-old suffered mental health issues, worried about immigration
April 16 (UPI) -- A California woman accused of drowning her 7-year-old daughter has been charged with murder.
CDC continuing cruise ship inspections despite staffing cuts
Health News // 2 hours ago
CDC continuing cruise ship inspections despite staffing cuts
April 16 (UPI) -- The federal government's Vessel Sanitation Program continues its health inspections of cruise ships despite recent staff reductions at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
U.S. stocks slump after Federal Reserve's Powell warns of tariff woes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. stocks slump after Federal Reserve's Powell warns of tariff woes
April 16 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks on Wedneday dropped significantly after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned President Donald Trump's tariffs likely could cause economic damage.
Third top Pentagon official on leave after DoD's Signal group chat security breach
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Third top Pentagon official on leave after DoD's Signal group chat security breach
April 16 (UPI) -- A third top Pentagon official was placed on administrative leave Wednesday in the fallout of a major leak of sensitive U.S. military intel via a group chat on Signal.
DNC vice chairman announces primary challenges for 20 House Democrats
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DNC vice chairman announces primary challenges for 20 House Democrats
April 16 (UPI) -- The Leaders We Deserve political organization led by Democratic National Committee Vice Chairman David Hogg will oppose 20 House Democrats during the 2026 primaries.
Weinstein files for Rikers Island transfer to hospital over health, tongue infection
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Weinstein files for Rikers Island transfer to hospital over health, tongue infection
April 16 (UPI) -- Disgraced ex-Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein filed an emergency request Wednesday to be sent to Bellevue Hospital from Rikers Island due to a "tongue infection."
Federal judge threatens Trump administration with criminal contempt over deportations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal judge threatens Trump administration with criminal contempt over deportations
April 16 (UPI) -- Probable cause exists to prosecute members of the Trump administration for criminal contempt for continuing deportation flights to El Salvador on March 15, U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg ruled.

Trending Stories

Harriet Dart apologizes for requesting deodorant for tennis foe
Harriet Dart apologizes for requesting deodorant for tennis foe
Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility
Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler lead Warriors past Grizzlies for No. 7 playoff seed
Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler lead Warriors past Grizzlies for No. 7 playoff seed
Former Marlins GM Kim Ng named commissioner of Athletes Unlimited Softball League 
Former Marlins GM Kim Ng named commissioner of Athletes Unlimited Softball League 

Follow Us