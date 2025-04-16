Trending
Soccer
April 16, 2025 / 4:53 PM

Former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza dies after 11th-floor fall in China

By Alex Butler
Aaron Boupendza's contract with FC Cincinnati was terminated in August. Photo by Miguel Sierra/EPA-EFE
Aaron Boupendza's contract with FC Cincinnati was terminated in August. Photo by Miguel Sierra/EPA-EFE

April 16 (UPI) -- Former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza died after falling from the 11th floor of a building in China, the Gabonese Football Federation announced Wednesday. He was 28.

Boupendza joined FC Cincinnati in 2023, but his contract was terminated in August. He joined Zheijang FC earlier this year. The Chinese Super League club said the forward died Wednesday at his residence.

"At present, the club is fully cooperating with the relevant departments to carry out the investigation," Zheijang FC said. "All the staff of the club express their deepest condolences to his family!"

Boupendza, a Moanda, Gabon, native, started his senior career in 2015 with Gabonese club CF Mounana. He also played in France, Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia before joining FC Cincinnati.

Boupendza followed his MLS tenure with a short stint with Romanian club Rapid Bucuresti before joining Zhejiang FC. He totaled 89 goals over 191 league appearances during his senior career.

"We are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza earlier today at his home in China," FC Cincinnati said.

"Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. He was a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family, and we offer our condolences to all who knew him."

Boupendza also found the net eight times in 35 matches for Gabon.

"At 28, Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who made his mark during the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon," the Gabonese Football Federation said.

"Trained at CF Mounana and Bordeaux in France, the Gabonese striker joined the Chinese league after a brief stint in Romania. [The Federation] and the Gabonese football community offer their sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time."

