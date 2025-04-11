Liverpool signs striker Mohamed Salah to two-year contract

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah scored 32 goals over 45 appearances this season for the Reds. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- Liverpool signed strike Mohamed Salah to a two-year contract extension, the Premier League club announced Friday.

Salah, 32, scored 32 goals over 45 appearances across all competitions this season for the Reds. He also chipped in 22 assists. Salah logged 182 goals in 182 Premier League appearances since joining the Reds in 2017. He scored 243 goals across all competitions.

"Of course I'm very excited," Salah told the team website. "We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

"It's great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career. ... I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we'll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we're going to win more trophies."

Salah previously spent time with Al-Mokawloon, Basel, Chelsea, AS Roma and on loan with Fiorentina.

The Reds (22-2-7) sit atop the Premier League standings. They will host West Ham at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. They will battle Leicester City in another league match April 20 in Leicester.

"He's shown at this club for so many years in a row now how much value he has for the team [and] for the club," Reds manager Arne Slot said. "So, as like I assume all our fans and his teammates, we are very happy that he extended for two more years and hopefully he can show on Sunday again how important he has been for the whole season to us."