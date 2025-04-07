Neymar, Memphis Depay criticize Brazil for banning standing on soccer ball

April 7 (UPI) -- Soccer stars Neymar Jr. and Memphis Depay went on social media to respond to the Brazilian Football Confederation's decision to penalize players for standing on the ball, citing limitations on self-expression.
The Brazilian Football Confederation announced the rule Sunday. Brazilian soccer officials instructed referees to punish players with yellow cards if they climb on top of the ball during matches organized by CONMEBOL. The other team will be rewarded with an indirect free kick if a player is penalized for the action.