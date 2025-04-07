Advertisement
Soccer
April 7, 2025 / 9:05 AM / Updated at 9:15 AM

Neymar, Memphis Depay criticize Brazil for banning standing on soccer ball

By Alex Butler
Corinthians forward Memphis Depay stood on the ball during the final seconds of a Paulista A1 final match against by Palmeiras on March 27 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Isaac Fontana/EPA-EFE
Corinthians forward Memphis Depay stood on the ball during the final seconds of a Paulista A1 final match against by Palmeiras on March 27 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Isaac Fontana/EPA-EFE

April 7 (UPI) -- Soccer stars Neymar Jr. and Memphis Depay went on social media to respond to the Brazilian Football Confederation's decision to penalize players for standing on the ball, citing limitations on self-expression.

The Brazilian Football Confederation announced the rule Sunday. Brazilian soccer officials instructed referees to punish players with yellow cards if they climb on top of the ball during matches organized by CONMEBOL. The other team will be rewarded with an indirect free kick if a player is penalized for the action.

"Football is getting more and more boring," Neymar wrote on Instagram.

Depay performed the move during Corinthians' 0-0 draw with Palmeiras in the second leg of the Paulista A1 final. The Dutch forward received the ball in a corner at the start of the sequence, which occurred in the final seconds of the match.

He faked a cross and stood on the ball before being swarmed by defenders. Then came a melee, between teams, with players exchanging words and shoves before they eventually separated. The referee handed out several red cards and yellow cards after the scuffle.

"It was decided after I did balance on the ball for a couple seconds in the last finale of the Paulista Cup," Depay wrote on X.

"Not that it is such an important factor in football, but I don't see the issue here. Brazilian football is elevating ... and deserves global visibility! There is so much talent over here. The joy and passion in the way of expressing ourselves on the field shouldn't be limited.

"So, I really wonder what the board of the CBF looks like. Who's deciding the future of this beautiful football country? Let's focus on what rules can improve the sport and focus on the business side of football, what benefits the clubs, the fans and players, instead of these silly announcements."

