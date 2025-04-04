Trending
Soccer
April 4, 2025 / 8:57 AM

Veteran midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City

By Alex Butler
Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scored 70 goals through his Premier League tenure with Manchester City. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE
April 4 (UPI) -- Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, the veteran midfielder announced Friday.

"Seeing this, you probably realize where this is heading, De Bruyne wrote on his social media platforms. "So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player."

De Bruyne's contract expires this summer. The 33-year-old Belgian joined the Sky Blues from Wolfsburg in 2015.

With De Bruyne anchoring their roster, the Sky Blues won six Premier League crowns, five League Cups, two FA Cups, two Community Shields and a Champions League title.

"Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes," De Bruyne wrote. "That day is here -- and you deserve to hear it from me first. Football led me to all of you and to this city.

"Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life."

De Bruyne logged 106 goals and 168 assists through all competitions for the Sky Blues.

He scored 70 goals and totaled 118 assists over 280 Premier League appearances The two-time Premier League Player of the Season totaled two goals and six assists through 20 appearances this season.

"This city. This club. These people ... gave me everything," De Bruyne wrote. "I had no choice but to give everything back! And guess what -- we won everything.

"Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. ... We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride. Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter. Let's enjoy these last moments together!"

The Sky Blues (15-9-6) sit in fifth place in the Premier League standings, behind league-leading Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

They will battle rival Manchester United in the Manchester Derby at 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday in Manchester, England. The Red Devils (10-13-7) sit in 13th place in the Premier League standings.

"It's a happy day for the fact of the pleasure that I live this time that I have with him," Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola told reporters.

"He gave all of us his humanity and of course his influence in all our success. The last decade would not be possible to imagine without him. It's a sad day that one of us is leaving. Vincent [Kompany] left, Sergio [Aguero] left, David Silva left. I could say more names. It's a sad time and a sad day.

"Still we have six games at home and he can enjoy with our fans. I'm sure he will get the love and recognition from all of us and fans of course that deserves."

