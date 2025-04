Defender Tierna Davidson (L) made 65 appearances for the United States Women's National Team. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team and NJ/NY Gotham FC defender Tierna Davidson sustained a torn ACL in her left knee and will miss the rest of the NWSL season, Gotham FC announced Wednesday. Davidson sustained the non-contact injury in the first half of a 0-0 draw with the Houston Dash on Friday in Houston. She exited just before halftime.

"In all seriousness, I feel so fortunate to have the support of my family, teammates and club throughout this process," Davidson wrote on Instagram. "The beauty of life is its unpredictable nature. While I've found myself on the adverse side of this unpredictability at the moment, I know this experience will be another colorful chapter of my journey.

"I have no doubt this year will bring me unexpected joys despite this setback."

Davidson, 26, joined the club before the 2024 campaign. She made 22 appearances, including three this season. She won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics with the United States Women's National Team.

"We are heartbroken for Tierna," Gotham FC general manager Yael Averbuch West said. "Our club will do everything we can to support her through this recovery and rehabilitation process.

"We know she will come back stronger than ever."

Gotham FC will host the North Carolina Courage at 4 p.m. EDT April 13 in Harrison, N.J.