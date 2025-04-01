Trending
Soccer
April 1, 2025 / 10:32 AM

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to miss 5 to 7 weeks

By Alex Butler
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland injured his left ankle during a win over Bournemouth on Sunday in Bournemouth, England. Photo by Fredrik Varfjell/EPA-EFE
April 1 (UPI) -- Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will miss between five and seven weeks of action because of a left ankle injury, Sky Blues coach Pep Guardiola told reporters Tuesday.

"The doctors told me between five and seven weeks," Guardiola said. "So, hopefully for the end of season and FIFA Club World Cup, he will be ready.

"Sometimes, there are years where these kinds of things happen. It's happened all season. I would say it could have been different if it was at the end of season."

Haaland, 24, scored 30 times over 40 appearances this season. He sustained his ankle injury during the Sky Blues' 2-1 win over Bournemouth in an FA Cup quarterfinal Sunday in Bournemouth, England. Haaland scored in the 49th minute and left in the 61st minute.

He was seen wearing a protective boot Sunday as he depoarted Vitality Stadium.

"All injuries that happen all season, I am sorry for them, and I am sorry for Erling, too," Guardiola said. "As quick a recovery as possible to come back. We don't have another player with his skills or specific qualities we know that, but we have to adapt.

"For many years we play with different ways up front, and it depends on the qualities of the players we're going to find another solution. We will find a solution for the players that we have with different skills and qualities. We will find that."

The Sky Blues (14-9-6) sit in fifth place in the Premier League standings, 22 points behind first-place Liverpool (21-1-7). They will host 19th-place Leicester City (2-24-3) in another Premier League match at 2:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Manchester, England.

