Soccer
March 28, 2025 / 11:19 AM

Bayern Munich criticizes Canada for handling of Alphonso Davies injury, threatens lawsuit

By Alex Butler
Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies is expected to miss the rest of the German Bundesliga season because of a torn ACL. Photo by Anna Szilagyi/EPA-EFE
March 28 (UPI) -- Bayern Munich criticized Canada on Friday for its management of defender Alphonso Davies, who sustained a season-ending torn ACL while playing for the national team. The German soccer club also threatened legal action.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund addressed the issue while speaking alongside coach Vincent Kompany in Munich. Chief executive Jan-Christian Dressen told the German newspaper Bild that the club is "demanding a full investigation" into the matter.

"We're demanding a full investigation into the events from Canada Soccer and expressly reserve the right to take legal action," Dreesen said.

The German Bundesliga club announced Wednesday that Davies tore the ACL in his right knee during Canada's 1-0 win over the United States Men's National Team in the CONCACAF Nations League third-place game Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. He left in the 12th minute.

"Sending an obviously injured player with a damaged knee on a 12-hour intercontinental flight without a thorough medical examination is, in our view, grossly negligent and a clear violation of medical due diligence," Dressen said.

Freund told reporters that the 24-year-old defender complained about fatigue after Canada lost to Mexico in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal three days before the third-place game. He also said Davies was not initially expected to play against the Americans.

"We want to get clarification of that situation, which is a very tough pill to swallow," Freund said. "The way things were went about were not correct."

Freund called Canada's decision to play Davies "borderline." Davies' agent, Nedal Huoseh, also released a statement this week saying that the defender was not expected to start against the United States, but was "pressured" by the coach.

"I am very disappointed," Huoseh said in the statement issued to OneSoccer. "Alphonso was not 100% after the Mexico game and it was planned that he was not going to start against the USA. On Saturday night, the expectation was he would not be in the [starting lineup]. As a captain, I feel he was pressured to start the game by the coach.

"Alphonso is not the kind of guy to say no in those moments. He ended up playing, and look what happened. Canada Soccer needs to do a better job managing these players, in my opinion.

"Alphonso is down and obviously really disappointed about this injury. Thankfully he is in wonderful hands with a world class group at Bayern, who will take great care of him."

Davies underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Bayern also announced Wednesday that defender Dayot Upamecano was diagnosed with loose joints in his left knee and will miss several weeks. Upamecano played all 90 minutes and made the winning penalty kick in France's shootout victory over Croatia in a UEFA Nations League quarterfinal Sunday in Saint-Denis, France.

Canada released a statement Wednesday amid criticism regarding the Davies injury.

"We want to express our full support for our Men's National Team captain, Alphonso Davies, as he recovers from this unfortunate injury," Canada Soccer spokesman Paulo Senra said.

"Phonzy's strength and resilience matches his world-class talent, and we all look forward to fully supporting him during his recovery. Canada Soccer's coaches and experienced medical staff are true professionals and have always prioritized player safety and wellbeing. Anything suggesting otherwise is untrue."

Bayern will host FC St. Pauli in a Bundesliga match at 10:30 a.m. EDT Saturday at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

"It's a real pity for Phonzy and for Upamecano as well, that they won't be part of the team in that important phase," Kompany said. "That is my first thought. The second thought is that this season, we didn't have to compensate for the losses of Upa and Davies, but we did have a couple of players out and we managed that in a really good way.

"Hopefully it will glue the group closer together."

