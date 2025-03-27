UEFA investigating Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior for 'indecent conduct'

Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior and three teammates are being investigated by UEFA for alleged indecent conduct during the Champions League Round of 16. Photo by Juanjo Martin/EPA-EFE

March 27 (UPI) -- UEFA is investigating several Real Madrid players, including Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, for allegations of "indecent conduct" during the Champions League Round of 16, European soccer officials said Thursday. A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector was appointed to investigate the allegations made against Mbappe, Vinicius, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Ceballos. They are accused of incident conduct during Real Madrid's shootout victory over La Liga rival Atletico Madrid on March 12 in Madrid. Advertisement

UEFA did not detail the nature of the allegations, but the Madrid players were seen making gestures while celebrating the Champions League victory.

Photos circulating on social media show Rudiger making a throat-slashing gesture after he made a the final attempt of the shootout. Vinicius, Mbappe and Ceballos also allegedly made gestures toward the crowd.

Madrid will host Leganes in a La Liga match at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday in Madrid. They will battle Arsenal in the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal April 8 in London.