Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
March 27, 2025 / 2:15 PM / Updated at 3:09 PM

UEFA investigating Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior for 'indecent conduct'

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior and three teammates are being investigated by UEFA for alleged indecent conduct during the Champions League Round of 16. Photo by Juanjo Martin/EPA-EFE
Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior and three teammates are being investigated by UEFA for alleged indecent conduct during the Champions League Round of 16. Photo by Juanjo Martin/EPA-EFE

March 27 (UPI) -- UEFA is investigating several Real Madrid players, including Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, for allegations of "indecent conduct" during the Champions League Round of 16, European soccer officials said Thursday.

A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector was appointed to investigate the allegations made against Mbappe, Vinicius, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Ceballos. They are accused of incident conduct during Real Madrid's shootout victory over La Liga rival Atletico Madrid on March 12 in Madrid.

Advertisement

UEFA did not detail the nature of the allegations, but the Madrid players were seen making gestures while celebrating the Champions League victory.

Photos circulating on social media show Rudiger making a throat-slashing gesture after he made a the final attempt of the shootout. Vinicius, Mbappe and Ceballos also allegedly made gestures toward the crowd.

Madrid will host Leganes in a La Liga match at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday in Madrid. They will battle Arsenal in the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal April 8 in London.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Minnesota cat's 18.5-inch tail earns Guinness World Records title
Odd News // 4 minutes ago
Minnesota cat's 18.5-inch tail earns Guinness World Records title
March 27 (UPI) -- A silver Maine coon cat from Minnesota was awarded a Guinness World Record after his tail was measured at 18.5 inches long.
Dream inspired N.J. lottery player's $1.5M jackpot
Odd News // 16 minutes ago
Dream inspired N.J. lottery player's $1.5M jackpot
March 27 (UPI) -- A New Jersey Lottery player said a dream inspired them to buy a ticket that led to their winning a $1.5 million jackpot.
Carbon monoxide killed 3 American tourists found unconscious in Belize
World News // 1 hour ago
Carbon monoxide killed 3 American tourists found unconscious in Belize
March 27 (UPI) -- The Belize National Forensics Science Service executive director, Gian Cho, said Thursday that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three American women found dead while at a vacation resort there in February.
Kansas confirms 23 measles cases, Ohio has 10
Health News // 1 hour ago
Kansas confirms 23 measles cases, Ohio has 10
March 27 (UPI) -- Kansas and Ohio health officials have confirmed several measles cases among mostly unvaccinated children and adults, as the total number of states reporting measles outbreaks reaches 18.
Rebuilding the Middle East: enormous challenges, staggering costs, no peace in sight
World News // 1 hour ago
Rebuilding the Middle East: enormous challenges, staggering costs, no peace in sight
BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 27 (UPI) -- Rebuilding the Middle East, shattered by more than 15 years of devastating wars, requires urgent, massive funding that could be stalled by many factors.
DOGE cuts reduce weather balloon launches, diminishing ability to forecast extreme conditions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOGE cuts reduce weather balloon launches, diminishing ability to forecast extreme conditions
March 27 (UPI) -- Billionaire Elon Musk's DOGE cuts for the Trump administration have reduced weather balloon launches, diminishing the ability to accurately forecast extreme weather, experts say.
Mini dachshund spotted 16 months after disappearance on Australian island
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Mini dachshund spotted 16 months after disappearance on Australian island
March 27 (UPI) -- A miniature dachshund who went missing while visiting South Australia's Kangaroo Island with her owners has been seen alive 16 months later.
Drawing bought for $12 in Pa. might be an authentic Pierre-Auguste Renoir
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Drawing bought for $12 in Pa. might be an authentic Pierre-Auguste Renoir
March 27 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman bought a drawing for $12 at a collector's auction and she later determined it might be a far more valuable work by French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
Musk PAC awards $1M to Wisconsin man who signed petition opposing 'activist judges'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Musk PAC awards $1M to Wisconsin man who signed petition opposing 'activist judges'
March 27 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man has been awarded a surprise million dollars for his participation in a petition posted by Elon Musk.
BBC reporter Mark Lowen detained, deported while covering Turkey protests
World News // 3 hours ago
BBC reporter Mark Lowen detained, deported while covering Turkey protests
March 27 (UPI) -- A BBC News correspondent has been deported from Turkey for his coverage of mass protests there.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, jabs Dolphins after Miami Open quarterfinal
Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, jabs Dolphins after Miami Open quarterfinal
Alexandra Eala upsets Iga Swiatek, advances to Miami Open semifinal
Alexandra Eala upsets Iga Swiatek, advances to Miami Open semifinal
ISU's World Figure Skating 2025 championship in Boston honors Flight 5342 victims
ISU's World Figure Skating 2025 championship in Boston honors Flight 5342 victims
Miami Open: Aryna Sabalenka ousts defending champion Danielle Collins, reaches quarterfinal
Miami Open: Aryna Sabalenka ousts defending champion Danielle Collins, reaches quarterfinal
LeBron James leads Lakers past Pacers with buzzer-beating tip-in
LeBron James leads Lakers past Pacers with buzzer-beating tip-in
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement