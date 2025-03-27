UEFA investigating Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior for 'indecent conduct'

March 27 (UPI) -- UEFA is investigating several Real Madrid players, including Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, for allegations of "indecent conduct" during the Champions League Round of 16, European soccer officials said Thursday.
A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector was appointed to investigate the allegations made against Mbappe, Vinicius, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Ceballos. They are accused of incident conduct during Real Madrid's shootout victory over La Liga rival Atletico Madrid on March 12 in Madrid.