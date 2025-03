Defender Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich will miss several months because of a torn ACL. Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

March 26 (UPI) -- Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davis sustained an ACL tear in his right knee while playing for Canada and will be out for several months, the German Bundesliga soccer club announced Wednesday. Bayern said Davis will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair the knee. The veteran defender was injured during Canada's 1-0 win over the United States Men's National Team in the CONCACAF Nations League third-place game Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. He left in the 12th minute of the match. Advertisement

Bayern also said that defender Dayot Upamecano was diagnosed with loose joints in his left knee and will miss several weeks.

"Unfortunately, there's always the risk of players returning from international breaks with injuries -- this time we've been hit particularly hard," Bayern board member Max Eberl said. "The absence of Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano weighs heavily on FC Bayern.

"'Phonzy' will get all the support he needs on his road to recovery. We'll also be keeping a close eye on Upa in the coming weeks and expect him to be available again soon. We have a strong squad and will compensate for these absences. We'll now grow even closer together. The quality is there to continue pursuing our big goals."

Upamecano played all 90 minutes and made the winning penalty kick in France's shootout win over Croatia in a UEFA Nations League quarterfinal Sunday in Saint-Denis, France.

France will battle Spain in a UEFA Nations League semifinal on June 5 in Stuttgart, Germany. Bayern will face FC St. Pauli in a Bundesliga match at 10:30 a.m. EDT Saturday in Munich.