Soccer
March 24, 2025 / 9:24 AM

Mexico beats Panama for Nations League soccer title; U.S. men place fourth

By Alex Butler
Mexican striker Raul Jimenez (C) is greeted by teammates after scoring during the first half of the CONCACAF Nations League final against Panama on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE
Mexican striker Raul Jimenez (C) is greeted by teammates after scoring during the first half of the CONCACAF Nations League final against Panama on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

March 24 (UPI) -- Raul Jimenez scored twice, including on a stoppage-time penalty kick, to lead Mexico past Panama for its first Concacaf Nations League title.

Jimenez, who first found the net in the eighth minute, buried the game-winner in the right side of the goal in the second minute of stoppage time of the 2-1 triumph Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

"We knew these games were going to be difficult, but we have the quality," Jimenez said on the CBS broadcast. "We know each other and know how we can play better against the other teams. That's the key."

The Mexicans outshot the Panamanians 15-8, with five attempts on target. Their foes held advantages of 53.1% to 46.9% in possession and 449 to 396 in passes.

Midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla scored Panama's lone goal off a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time.

Jimenez beat goalie Orlando Mosquera for the first goal of the night off a cross from midfielder Roberto Alvarado. Center midfielder Luis Romo first found Alvarado with a pass on the right flank to start that sequence. Alvarado received the ball, rolled it under his foot and lofted a cross toward the far post.

Jimenez hovered in the box and tracked the feed before finishing the play with a header, which bounced by Mosquera for first blood.

The Mexicans held their narrow lead until striker Cecilio Waterman drew a penalty in the box for Panama in the final minutes of the first half. Carrasquilla proceeded to step up to the spot and blast in a penalty kick past Mexican keeper Luis Malagon for an equalizer in stoppage time.

Mexico and Panama continued to launch assaults on the nets in the second half, but couldn't convert until Jimenez's penalty. The attempt was triggered by a handball in the box by Panamanian defender Jose Cordoba.

Jimenez then calmly smacked in his game-winner, securing the trophy for Mexico.

The United States Men's National Team, which won the previous three editions of the tournament, lost 2-1 to Canada in the third-place game Sunday in Inglewood.

