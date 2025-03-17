Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the MLS season in a 2-1 win over Atlanta United on Sunday in Atlanta. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

March 17 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi flashed his unmatched flare in Inter Miami's narrow win over Atlanta United, stealing the ball and dropping a defender with a cut dribble before chipping goalie Brad Guzan for a miraculous equalizer. The goal -- Messi's first of the 2025 MLS season -- came in the 20th minute of the 2-1 triumph Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Fellow Herons striker Fafa Picault also scored off an assist from left back Jordi Alba. Advertisement

"It's a goal only he can score, the best player in the history of the sport," Herons coach Javier Mascherano told reporters.

The Herons, who went 3-0-1 to start their 2025 MLS campaign, are unbeaten (11-0-2) across all competitions -- including friendlies -- so far this year. They are 8-0-2 in their last 10 official matches, including their active six-game winning streak.

The Herons outshot the Five Stripes 13-12 and held a 52% to 48% edge in possession. They outpassed their foes 531 to 489.

The Five Stripes took a 1-0 lead when right back Brooks Lennon assisted striker Emmanuel Latte Lath for first blood in the 11th minute. Latte Lath finished the cross from Lennon with a header into the far-post netting.

Advertisement

He appeared to finish another header for a second score in the 19th minute, but it was disallowed because of an offside call.

The Herons responded less than a minute later when Guzan failed to gather a shot off a breakaway. The Five Stripes goalie denied the attempt by punching the ball into the middle of the box. Midfielder Bartosz Slisz gathered a pass and dribbled in the area before Messi darted in and stole the ball off his foot.

Messi then used his left boot to slice a dribble to his right, cutting in front of a slide attempt from fullback Derrick Williams. He held possession before finishing the play with a quick left-footed chip over Guzan and into the net.

Guzan denied an upper-90 rip from Messi by diving to his left and swatting the shot out of bounds in first-half stoppage time. Alba also nearly scored off a powerful volley in the 52nd minute.

Herons goalie Rocco Rios Novo also made several saves to keep the score tied throughout the second half. The Herons finally earned the go-ahead score when Picault beat Guzan in the 89th minute.

Alba received a short pass from a corner kick to spark that score. He then lifted a cross toward the far post. Picault finished the play by heading a bouncing shot just inside the left post.

Advertisement

Messi and the Herons will host the Philadelphia Union at 7:30 p.m. EDT March 29 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.