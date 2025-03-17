Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
March 17, 2025 / 10:53 AM

Lionel Messi steals ball, chips goalie for first MLS goal of 2025

By Alex Butler
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the MLS season in a 2-1 win over Atlanta United on Sunday in Atlanta. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the MLS season in a 2-1 win over Atlanta United on Sunday in Atlanta. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

March 17 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi flashed his unmatched flare in Inter Miami's narrow win over Atlanta United, stealing the ball and dropping a defender with a cut dribble before chipping goalie Brad Guzan for a miraculous equalizer.

The goal -- Messi's first of the 2025 MLS season -- came in the 20th minute of the 2-1 triumph Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Fellow Herons striker Fafa Picault also scored off an assist from left back Jordi Alba.

Advertisement

"It's a goal only he can score, the best player in the history of the sport," Herons coach Javier Mascherano told reporters.

The Herons, who went 3-0-1 to start their 2025 MLS campaign, are unbeaten (11-0-2) across all competitions -- including friendlies -- so far this year. They are 8-0-2 in their last 10 official matches, including their active six-game winning streak.

Related

The Herons outshot the Five Stripes 13-12 and held a 52% to 48% edge in possession. They outpassed their foes 531 to 489.

The Five Stripes took a 1-0 lead when right back Brooks Lennon assisted striker Emmanuel Latte Lath for first blood in the 11th minute. Latte Lath finished the cross from Lennon with a header into the far-post netting.

Advertisement

He appeared to finish another header for a second score in the 19th minute, but it was disallowed because of an offside call.

The Herons responded less than a minute later when Guzan failed to gather a shot off a breakaway. The Five Stripes goalie denied the attempt by punching the ball into the middle of the box. Midfielder Bartosz Slisz gathered a pass and dribbled in the area before Messi darted in and stole the ball off his foot.

Messi then used his left boot to slice a dribble to his right, cutting in front of a slide attempt from fullback Derrick Williams. He held possession before finishing the play with a quick left-footed chip over Guzan and into the net.

Guzan denied an upper-90 rip from Messi by diving to his left and swatting the shot out of bounds in first-half stoppage time. Alba also nearly scored off a powerful volley in the 52nd minute.

Herons goalie Rocco Rios Novo also made several saves to keep the score tied throughout the second half. The Herons finally earned the go-ahead score when Picault beat Guzan in the 89th minute.

Alba received a short pass from a corner kick to spark that score. He then lifted a cross toward the far post. Picault finished the play by heading a bouncing shot just inside the left post.

Advertisement

Messi and the Herons will host the Philadelphia Union at 7:30 p.m. EDT March 29 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Latest Headlines

Social media companies face potential fines for illegal content under British Online Safety Act
World News // 31 minutes ago
Social media companies face potential fines for illegal content under British Online Safety Act
March 17 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom began the Online Safety Act Monday, which requires every online organization to implement action against illegal content or face punishment by sizeable fine or national blockage.
Live alligator left behind in Michigan motel room
Odd News // 47 minutes ago
Live alligator left behind in Michigan motel room
March 17 (UPI) -- Police near the northern tip of Michigan's lower peninsula were called to a motel to help secure an unusual piece of left-behind property: a live alligator.
OECD warns of economic headwinds as it revises down global growth forecast to 3.1%
World News // 56 minutes ago
OECD warns of economic headwinds as it revises down global growth forecast to 3.1%
March 17 (UPI) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Monday downgraded its forecast for 2025 global growth by 0.2% to 3.1% due to mounting signs of weakness amid already slower growth and sticky inflati
Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit London, Paris in first international trip
World News // 3 hours ago
Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit London, Paris in first international trip
March 17 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney embarked on his first international trip on Monday as he works to strengthen ties with Europe and connect with his own people while working with the Trump administration looms beyond.
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
March 17 (UPI) -- Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko said Monday that any peace deal with Ukraine must include "security guarantees" that Ukraine would remain neutral and be barred from NATO membership.
Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day
World News // 3 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day
March 17 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates Ireland's national holiday, St. Patrick's Day.
North Korea rejects G7 call for denuclearization, vows to 'strengthen' nuclear forces
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea rejects G7 call for denuclearization, vows to 'strengthen' nuclear forces
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- North Korea on Monday vowed to "steadily update and strengthen" its nuclear arsenal, rejecting a joint statement by the Group of Seven Foreign Ministers calling for Pyongyang to give up its nuclear ambitions.
Trump says he will speak with Putin on Tuesday about Ukraine cease-fire
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump says he will speak with Putin on Tuesday about Ukraine cease-fire
March 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday night he plans to speak with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as their countries negotiate a cease-fire to the war in Ukraine.
CBP to answer allegations it deported Brown University doctor
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
CBP to answer allegations it deported Brown University doctor
March 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to respond to allegations that it deported a Brown University professor despite being prohibited from doing so.
Active duty airman charged with killing woman missing since August
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Active duty airman charged with killing woman missing since August
March 17 (UPI) -- An active duty airman has been arrested and charged with the death of a 21-year-old woman who has been missing since August, South Dakota authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cincinnati Bengals agree to extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals agree to extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
Duke, Auburn, Florida among favorites in SEC-heavy NCAA men's basketball tournament
Duke, Auburn, Florida among favorites in SEC-heavy NCAA men's basketball tournament
Seattle Kraken's Brandon Montour scores fastest overtime winner in NHL history
Seattle Kraken's Brandon Montour scores fastest overtime winner in NHL history
American Promise joins Kentucky Derby prospects
American Promise joins Kentucky Derby prospects
Rick Pitino named 2025 Big East Coach of the Year after series of St. John's wins
Rick Pitino named 2025 Big East Coach of the Year after series of St. John's wins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement