Manchester United to leave Old Trafford after more than 115 years

March 11 (UPI) -- Manchester United will leave Old Trafford after playing for more than 115 years at the site in favor of a new 100,000-seat facility in the same area in Stretford, England, the storied soccer franchise announced Tuesday. The Red Devils said they planned to build the new facility "next to the existing site," but did not immediately respond to a question about whether or not they plan to demolish Old Trafford. Advertisement

The Red Devils, who said the project will take five years, plan to play at Old Trafford until work is completed.

"Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world's greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford," Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in a news release. "Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport.

"By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience, only footsteps from our historic home."

The Red Devils started play at Old Trafford in 1910. They said the new stadium, and a "wider regeneration project," will potentially deliver an additional $9.4 billion annually to the United Kingdom economy. The Red Devils also said the project could result in the creation of 92,000 jobs, more than 17,000 new homes and bring in 1.8 million visitors each year.

"Our long-term objective as a club is to have the world's best football team playing in the world's best stadium," Red Devils chief executive Omar Berrada said. "We are grateful for the feasibility work done by the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force exploring options for the future of Old Trafford.

"We have carefully considered its findings, together with the views of thousands of fans and local residents and concluded that a new stadium is the right way forward for Manchester United and our surrounding community. We will now embark on further consultation to ensure that fans and residents continue to be heard as we move towards final decisions."

The Red Devils (9-12-7), who own a record 13 Premier League crowns and the most wins in league history, sit 14th in the 2024-25 standings. They are on track for their worst season since the inception of the Premier League, which was founded in 1992.

The Red Devils, who won their last league title in 2012-13, finished inside the Top 3 in the standings every year from 1992-93 through 2012-13. They totaled four Top 3 finishes in the 11 years since that span.