March 5 (UPI) -- The 2026 World Cup final, which will be held in East Rutherford, N.J., will feature a Super Bowl type halftime show for the first time in the tournament's history, FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed Wednesday. "I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen," Infantino wrote on Instagram. Advertisement

"This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world."

Infantino also said he met with colleagues at a commercial media and partners convention in Dallas to discuss plans for the tournament, which will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026, at sites around the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The final will be held July 19 at MetLife Stadium, which will be renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament.

Infantino said FIFA will work with Coldplay's Chris Martin and Phil Harvey to finalize a list of artists who will perform at the halftime show and in Times Square.