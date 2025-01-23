Manchester City signs Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush

Forward Omar Marmoush scored 20 goals over 26 appearances this season for Eintracht Frankfurt. Photo by Christopher Neundorf/EPA-EFE

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Manchester City continued a rabid transfer window spending spree, signing Omar Marmoush to a 4 1/2-year contract, the Premier League soccer club announced Thursday. "This is a day I will never forget," Marmoush said in a news release. "To sign for Manchester City -- one of the best teams in the world -- is an amazing feeling. Advertisement

"I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester."

Marmoush, 25, played for German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt from 2023 through this season. He scored 20 goals and registered 14 assists over 26 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.

He previously played for Bunesliga club VfL Wolfsburg and Wadi Degla, of Egypt's second-division. Marmoush made his senior debut for the Egyptian national team in 2021. He totaled 35 international appearances for Egypt.

"With Pep [Sky Blues coach Pep Guardiola], his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to improve," Marmoush said. "That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here.

"And I cannot deny I also want to win trophies. City has been the most successful club in England for many, many years, so I know I am joining a winning environment and winning culture. I want to learn from the staff and my teammates, and I want to become a valued member of this winning team."

Marmoush is the latest in a string of signings announced by the Sky Blues during the January transfer window, which closes Feb. 3. Earlier this week, the Sky Blues announced the signings of defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov. The trio were signed for about $160 million.

All of their contracts with the Sky Blues expire in summer 2029.

The Sky Blues (11-6-5) will host Chelsea (11-4-7) in a Premier League meeting at 12:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Manchester, England.

The Sky Blues sit in fifth place in the Premier League standings, one spot below the Blues. Liverpool (15-1-5), Arsenal (12-2-8) and Nottingham Forest (13-4-5) lead the standings.