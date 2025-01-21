Manchester City signs Brazilian teen defender Vitor Reis

Brazilian Vitor Reis (L) is the second defender signed by Manchester City over the last two days. Photo by Bagus Indahono/EPA-EFE

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Manchester City finalized the transfer of Vitor Reis and signed the Brazilian teen defender to a 4 1/2-year contract, the Premier League soccer club announced Tuesday. "I'm excited to join Manchester City, one of the biggest clubs in the world," Reis said in a news release. Advertisement

"Everyone has seen the amazing achievements in recent seasons, and I want to make my mark as we seek more trophies."

Reis, 19, was with the Palmeiras senior team from 2024 to 2025. He was a part of the Palmeiras academy from 2016 to 2024. He also starred for Brazil's Under-17 and Under-16 squads. Reis won the Brazilian Under-17 Championship and Brazilian Under-17 Cup in 2022 and 2023.

Reis, who can play center back and fullback, is under contract until summer 2029.

"Vitor Reis is one of the most promising young defenders in the world and we're delighted to been able to bring him here," Sky Blues director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

"In his short time in senior football in Brazil, he has shown he has the ability to go very far in the game, and we know that working with Pep [coach Pep Guardiola] and our coaches will help to get the best out of him."

Reis is the Sky Blues' second signing of the January transfer window. They announced the signing of Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov on Monday. He also signed a 4 1/2-year deal.

The Sky Blues (11-6-5) sit in fifth place in the Premier League standings, trailing Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea. They will take on Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League match at 3 p.m. EST Wednesday in Paris.

The Sky Blues sit in 22nd place in the Champions League standings. Paris Saint-Germain sits in 25th place. Two games remain in the league phase of the tournament. The Top 24 teams will advance to the knockout rounds.