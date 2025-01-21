Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Jan. 21, 2025 / 8:58 AM

Manchester City signs Brazilian teen defender Vitor Reis

By Alex Butler
Brazilian Vitor Reis (L) is the second defender signed by Manchester City over the last two days. Photo by Bagus Indahono/EPA-EFE
Brazilian Vitor Reis (L) is the second defender signed by Manchester City over the last two days. Photo by Bagus Indahono/EPA-EFE

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Manchester City finalized the transfer of Vitor Reis and signed the Brazilian teen defender to a 4 1/2-year contract, the Premier League soccer club announced Tuesday.

"I'm excited to join Manchester City, one of the biggest clubs in the world," Reis said in a news release.

Advertisement

"Everyone has seen the amazing achievements in recent seasons, and I want to make my mark as we seek more trophies."

Reis, 19, was with the Palmeiras senior team from 2024 to 2025. He was a part of the Palmeiras academy from 2016 to 2024. He also starred for Brazil's Under-17 and Under-16 squads. Reis won the Brazilian Under-17 Championship and Brazilian Under-17 Cup in 2022 and 2023.

Reis, who can play center back and fullback, is under contract until summer 2029.

"Vitor Reis is one of the most promising young defenders in the world and we're delighted to been able to bring him here," Sky Blues director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

"In his short time in senior football in Brazil, he has shown he has the ability to go very far in the game, and we know that working with Pep [coach Pep Guardiola] and our coaches will help to get the best out of him."

Advertisement

Reis is the Sky Blues' second signing of the January transfer window. They announced the signing of Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov on Monday. He also signed a 4 1/2-year deal.

The Sky Blues (11-6-5) sit in fifth place in the Premier League standings, trailing Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea. They will take on Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League match at 3 p.m. EST Wednesday in Paris.

The Sky Blues sit in 22nd place in the Champions League standings. Paris Saint-Germain sits in 25th place. Two games remain in the league phase of the tournament. The Top 24 teams will advance to the knockout rounds.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Prince Harry's trial against Murdoch's NGN publications starts with delays
World News // 1 hour ago
Prince Harry's trial against Murdoch's NGN publications starts with delays
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The trial pitting British royal Prince Harry against Rupert Murdoch's Sun tabloid newspaper got off to a slow start Tuesday with two adjournments until the afternoon.
Southern California faces strong winds, dangerous conditions as fires persist
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southern California faces strong winds, dangerous conditions as fires persist
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Southern California is expected to be slammed with up to hurricane-strength gusts that could spark a growth in various wildfires through Tuesday morning, officials said.
Britain to hold inquiry into how teen who carried out Southport killing rampage was not stopped
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain to hold inquiry into how teen who carried out Southport killing rampage was not stopped
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The British government announced a public inquiry into how a teen who went on a stabbing rampage killing three young girls, slipped under the net of authorities despite having a very troubled history.
South Korea's Yoon appears at impeachment trial over martial law bid
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korea's Yoon appears at impeachment trial over martial law bid
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in a Seoul court for his impeachment trial Tuesday, defending his short-lived martial law bid and denying charges that he ordered the military to drag lawmakers away.
Trump's first 100 days in office put spotlight on campaign promises, post-election rhetoric
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump's first 100 days in office put spotlight on campaign promises, post-election rhetoric
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office will indicate how serious his threats against foreign lands and American allies are.
U.S. and Afghanistan carry out prisoner swap, confirm Taliban and family
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. and Afghanistan carry out prisoner swap, confirm Taliban and family
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The United States and Afghanistan have carried out a prisoner swap, the Taliban announced early Tuesday.
ACLU sues to stop Trump's attack on birthright citizenship
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
ACLU sues to stop Trump's attack on birthright citizenship
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday night filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's controversial executive order that seeks to end birthright citizenship.
President Trump, first lady attend inaugural balls
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
President Trump, first lady attend inaugural balls
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump made the rounds to three inaugural balls Monday night following his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 8 hours ago
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket loaded with nearly two dozen Starlink communication satellites into space early Tuesday from Florida.
Advocacy groups challenge DOGE with flurry of lawsuits
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Advocacy groups challenge DOGE with flurry of lawsuits
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- As newly inaugurated President Donald Trump realized the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency with an executive order on Monday, it came under attack by a handful of lawsuits.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio State holds off Notre Dame for College Football Playoff crown
Ohio State holds off Notre Dame for College Football Playoff crown
Elite Ohio State-Notre Dame defensive clash caps marathon college football season
Elite Ohio State-Notre Dame defensive clash caps marathon college football season
Americans Coco Gauff, Tommy Paul ousted from Australian Open
Americans Coco Gauff, Tommy Paul ousted from Australian Open
Disco Time dances into the Kentucky Derby picture with weekend win
Disco Time dances into the Kentucky Derby picture with weekend win
North Carolina rules out NFL as option for new coach Bill Belichick
North Carolina rules out NFL as option for new coach Bill Belichick
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement