San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma linked to potential Chelsea move

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Naomi Girma, who currently plays for the San Diego Wave of the National Women's Soccer League, is being pursued by several European clubs, with Chelsea reportedly leading the race to sign the star defender.
Sources told ESPN, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic about Chelsea's interest in the United States Women's National Team sensation. Arsenal and Lyon are among other teams linked to Girma. Any team that signs Girma would need to pay a significant -- and potential record -- transfer fee.