San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma linked to potential Chelsea move

American defender Naomi Girma is drawing interest from several European teams during the transfer window. Photo by Vincent Mignott/EPA-EFE

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Naomi Girma, who currently plays for the San Diego Wave of the National Women's Soccer League, is being pursued by several European clubs, with Chelsea reportedly leading the race to sign the star defender. Sources told ESPN, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic about Chelsea's interest in the United States Women's National Team sensation. Arsenal and Lyon are among other teams linked to Girma. Any team that signs Girma would need to pay a significant -- and potential record -- transfer fee. Advertisement

Girma, 24, is under contraction until 2026. The former Stanford star joined the Wave in 2022. She made 61 appearances for the NWSL club. She also appeared in 44 games for the United States Women's National Team. Girma helped the Americans win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, playing every minute of that tournament.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft was the Rookie of the Year in 2022 and is a two-time Defender of the Year.

The Wave went 6-13-7 last season and finished 10th in the 2024 NWSL standings, failing to make the playoffs. The 2025 NWSL regular season will start March 14.

The European transfer window is open from Jan. 1 through Jan. 30.