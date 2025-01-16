Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Jan. 16, 2025 / 8:09 AM

San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma linked to potential Chelsea move

By Alex Butler
American defender Naomi Girma is drawing interest from several European teams during the transfer window. Photo by Vincent Mignott/EPA-EFE
American defender Naomi Girma is drawing interest from several European teams during the transfer window. Photo by Vincent Mignott/EPA-EFE

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Naomi Girma, who currently plays for the San Diego Wave of the National Women's Soccer League, is being pursued by several European clubs, with Chelsea reportedly leading the race to sign the star defender.

Sources told ESPN, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic about Chelsea's interest in the United States Women's National Team sensation. Arsenal and Lyon are among other teams linked to Girma. Any team that signs Girma would need to pay a significant -- and potential record -- transfer fee.

Advertisement

Girma, 24, is under contraction until 2026. The former Stanford star joined the Wave in 2022. She made 61 appearances for the NWSL club. She also appeared in 44 games for the United States Women's National Team. Girma helped the Americans win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, playing every minute of that tournament.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft was the Rookie of the Year in 2022 and is a two-time Defender of the Year.

The Wave went 6-13-7 last season and finished 10th in the 2024 NWSL standings, failing to make the playoffs. The 2025 NWSL regular season will start March 14.

Advertisement

The European transfer window is open from Jan. 1 through Jan. 30.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson removed Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Mike Turner who had been a strong defender of NATO and aid for Ukraine in defending itself against Russia.
Scott Bessent to face tough confirmation hearing for Treasury secretary role
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Scott Bessent to face tough confirmation hearing for Treasury secretary role
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Hedge fund executive Scott Bessent will face a Senate confirmation hearing for Treasury secretary on Thursday, which could make him the first openly gay cabinet member of a Republican administration.
Netanyahu postpones cease-fire deal after accusing Hamas of 'reneging' on parts
World News // 2 hours ago
Netanyahu postpones cease-fire deal after accusing Hamas of 'reneging' on parts
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office postponed a cabinet meeting to approve a cease-fire and hostage release deal with Hamas indefinitely, accusing the group of going back on parts of the agreement.
K2 Space names former Pentagon official head of space policy
Science News // 5 hours ago
K2 Space names former Pentagon official head of space policy
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- California-based aerospace startup K2 Space has named John Plumb, former assistant secretary of defense for space policy, as head of strategy.
India becomes fourth nation to successfully complete uncrewed docking in space
Science News // 7 hours ago
India becomes fourth nation to successfully complete uncrewed docking in space
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Indian Space Research Organization successfully conducted an uncrewed docking in space, making India the fourth country to complete the maneuver.
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Department is suing Southwest Airlines and has fined Frontier Airlines over "chronically" delayed flights, disrupting passengers' travel and plans.
Biden shields Hong Kongers in U.S. from deportation for two more years
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden shields Hong Kongers in U.S. from deportation for two more years
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- With less than a week before leaving the White House, President Joe Biden on Wednesday again shielded Hong Kongers who stay in the United States beyond the expiration of their visas from deportation.
Biden warns of growing threat of unchecked power in farewell address
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden warns of growing threat of unchecked power in farewell address
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden used his farewell address on Wednesday night to warn of the growing threat of unchecked power wielded by the extremely wealthy, as he called for a swath of reforms to protect American democracy.
Blue Origin successfully launches New Glenn rocket
Science News // 14 hours ago
Blue Origin successfully launches New Glenn rocket
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Blue Origin successfully launched its two-stage heavy-lift New Glenn rocket on its unmanned maiden voyage into space early Thursday, achieving the mission's primary goal of reaching orbit.
Transportation secretary nominee stresses safety on the roads, in the air
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Transportation secretary nominee stresses safety on the roads, in the air
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Sean Duffy, Trump's pick for transportation secretary, says "we will craft clear regulations which balance safety, innovation, and cutting edge technology."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Field for $20 million Saudi Cup horse race could be strongest ever
Field for $20 million Saudi Cup horse race could be strongest ever
Gauff stays unbeaten, advances to Australian Open's third round; Osaka ousts Muchova
Gauff stays unbeaten, advances to Australian Open's third round; Osaka ousts Muchova
Indianapolis Colts to hold 2025 home game in Berlin
Indianapolis Colts to hold 2025 home game in Berlin
Los Angeles 'boat-races' Jupiter Links in Tiger Woods' TGL debut
Los Angeles 'boat-races' Jupiter Links in Tiger Woods' TGL debut
NFL playoffs: Reigning champion Chiefs open divisional weekend vs. Texans
NFL playoffs: Reigning champion Chiefs open divisional weekend vs. Texans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement