Former AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca led the club to a 7-4-6 start this season in Italy's Serie A. Photo by Roberto Bregani/EPA-EFE

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- AC Milan fired Paulo Fonseca and named veteran coach Sergio Conceicao as his replacement, the Italian Seria A soccer franchise announced Monday. "The club extends its gratitude to Paulo for his great professionalism and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors," Milan said in a news release. Advertisement

Fonseca was appointed as Milan's coach in June. The Rossoneri (Red and Blacks) went unbeaten in his first five matches, but were 12-6-5 over their final 23 matches -- including under Fonseca.

He finished his Milan tenure with a 15-6-7 record.

Conceicao last coached at Porto. He started that position in 2017 at the Portuguese Primeira Liga club. Conceicao left in June, just nine days after winning the Portuguese Cup.

He also coached French Ligue 1 club Nantes, Portuguese Premeira Liga clubs Vitoria Guimarae and Braga and Academica and Olhanese, two lower-tier clubs in the Portuguese soccer system.

"The club extends a warm welcome to Sergio and his staff, wishing a journey full of success and fulfillment," Milan said.

Milan (7-4-6) sits in eighth place in the Seria A standings. The Rossoneri are 12th in the Champions League standings, with a 4-2-0 mark so far in the tournament.