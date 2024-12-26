Soccer: Sporting CP fires coach Joao Pereira after just eight games

Joao Pereira went 3-4-1 in eight games as coach of Portuguese Premeira Liga club Sporting CP. Photo by Jose Sena Goulao/EPA-EFE

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Joao Pereira is out after just eight games as coach of Sporting CP, the Portuguese Premeira Liga soccer club announced Thursday. Sporting hired Rui Borges as Pereira's replacement, giving the former Vitoria Guimaraes boss a contract through 2026. Advertisement

"Joao Pereira came in at a time when everyone knew there was an extremely tough challenge ahead," Sporting president Frederico Varandas said in a news release. "Unfortunately, we came to the conclusion that it was not working out."

Pereira was hired in November after Ruben Amorim left Sporting to become coach of Premier League club Manchester United.

Sporting went 12-2-1 through 15 league games this season and trail first-place Benfica by just one point. They were 3-4-1 under Pereira, including an 0-2 mark in Championship League play.

Sporting sat at third place in the Champions League standings before his appointment. It now ranks 17th.

"We knew the difficulties and the brutal emotional shock caused by Ruben Amorim's departure," Varandas said. "There was also a wave of injuries, the likes of which I have never had before as president of this club, and unfortunate refereeing calls that went against us.

"The only thing I regret was not being able to help Joao Pereira more. We wish Joao all the best and have no doubt that he will succeed due to the qualities, skills and character he has. When I sat down with Joao Pereira to negotiate his termination, he didn't even want a cent as a payoff."'

Sporting will battle Benfica in a Premeira Liga match at 3:30 p.m. EST Sunday in Lisbon.