Soccer
Dec. 20, 2024 / 10:13 AM

Netflix to stream FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027, 2031

By Alex Butler
Streaming giant Netflix will air the FIFA Women's World Cups in 2027 and 2031. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix agreed to a broadcast rights deal with FIFA for the Women's World Cup in 2027 and 2031, which will bring the soccer tournament to a streaming service for the first time, the parties announced Friday.

"This is a landmark moment for sports media rights," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a news release. "As a marquee brand and FIFA's new long-term partner, Netflix has shown a very strong level of commitment to growing women's football.

"This agreement sends a strong message about the real value of the FIFA Women's World Cup and the global women's game. FIFA and Netflix partnering together makes this a truly historic day for broadcasting and for women's football.

"Besides broadcasting the tournaments themselves, Netflix will play a key role in terms of bringing the fascination of women's football to a multimillion audience in the lead-up to both final tournaments, thereby enabling us to further increase their appeal."

The 2027 Women's World Cup will be held June 24 to July 25, 2027, in Brazil. Dates and locations for the 2031 tournament will be announced later.

Netflix plans to supplement coverage with studio shows, documentary programming and top-tier talent. The Netflix-FIFA agreement will cover all languages and include English and Spanish telecasts.

"I've seen the fandom for the FIFA Women's World Cup grow tremendously -- from the electric atmosphere in France in 2019, and most recently, the incredible energy across Australia and New Zealand in 2023," Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said.

"Bringing this iconic tournament to Netflix is not just about streaming matches - it's about celebrating the players, the culture, and the passion driving the global rise of women's sports."

