Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Dec. 2, 2024 / 11:37 AM

Soccer: Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove awakened from coma after collapse vs. Inter Milan

By Alex Butler
Players and staff block medical personnel as they tend to Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove on Sunday in Florence, Italy. Photo by Claudio Giovannini/EPA-EFE
Players and staff block medical personnel as they tend to Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove on Sunday in Florence, Italy. Photo by Claudio Giovannini/EPA-EFE

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove, who collapsed during a soccer match against Inter Milan and was placed in an induced coma, was awakened and is alert at a Florence hospital, the Italian Serie A franchise announced Monday.

"Edoardo Bove, following an uneventful night, was awakened and extubated this morning," Fiorentina said in a news release.

Advertisement

"He is currently awake, alert and oriented. He has spoken with his family, club management, the coach and his teammates, who all rushed to go and see him as soon as they heard the good news.

"Further tests will be carried out in the coming days to establish what led to the critical situation that took place yesterday. The doctors at Careggi University Hospital who are treating the player have confirmed that diagnostic tests are ongoing."

Related

Bove, 22, collapsed in the 16th minute of the match Sunday at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence. Players formed a ring around medical personnel as they tended to the midfielder, who was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The match was suspended due to the medical emergency.

Fiorentina announced Sunday night that Bove lost consciousness, was under sedation and placed in intensive care. The club also said he had stable blood pressure and "initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out acute damage to the central nervous system and the cardio-respiratory system."

Advertisement

"Forza Edoardo, we're with you," Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said in a statement. "You're a strong boy with a great character. We're reaching out to the boy's family during these moments."

Fiorentina players, who also participated in a video call with Bove, decided to return to play and are expected to face Empoli in an Italian Cup match Wednesday in Florence.

Latest Headlines

Israeli-American IDF soldier believed held hostage confirmed dead
World News // 4 minutes ago
Israeli-American IDF soldier believed held hostage confirmed dead
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- An Israeli Defense Forces soldier originally from Long Island, New York and previously thought to be held hostage by the militant group Hamas is dead, Israeli officials confirmed on Monday.
Iran releases rapper Toomaj Salehi after overturned death sentence
World News // 32 minutes ago
Iran releases rapper Toomaj Salehi after overturned death sentence
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi has avoided a death sentence and been unexpectedly set free from prison after nearly two years, according to his family.
Climate change responsibility hearings underway at International Court of Justice
World News // 45 minutes ago
Climate change responsibility hearings underway at International Court of Justice
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Officials from almost 100 countries are at the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands, asking the court to issue an opinion on the responsibility of certain nations to protect the planet from climate change.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger retires
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger retires
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced his retirement effective Sunday after a 40-year career, and has been replaced by two company leaders.
Manufacturing countertops may create lung hazards for workers
Health News // 2 hours ago
Manufacturing countertops may create lung hazards for workers
The workers who cut and finished your sleek stone countertop may be paying a price in poor lung health, new research shows.
Norway pauses plans for Arctic deep-sea mining
World News // 2 hours ago
Norway pauses plans for Arctic deep-sea mining
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Norway's government reached an agreement with a small progressive party to not mine in the Arctic in exchange for it supporting its budget.
Unrest as protesters take to streets of Tbilisi for 4th night over EU accession suspension
World News // 2 hours ago
Unrest as protesters take to streets of Tbilisi for 4th night over EU accession suspension
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Demonstrators in the Georgian capital Tbilisi clashed with police for a fourth night of protests sparked by the ruling pro-Russia Georgia Dream Party's decision to suspend the country's bid to join the European Union.
Why pressure to tip might make customers less likely to return
Voices // 2 hours ago
Why pressure to tip might make customers less likely to return
Digital tipping systems -- from point-of-sale devices held by employees to countertop screens that display your selection -- are changing the dynamics of tipping, often in ways that make customers feel scrutinized.
Switching from animal to plant proteins can boost heart health
Health News // 3 hours ago
Switching from animal to plant proteins can boost heart health
Moving away from meat to plants as a main source of protein will do wonders for your heart, new research finds.
Volkswagen workers in Germany launch 'warning strike'
World News // 3 hours ago
Volkswagen workers in Germany launch 'warning strike'
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Workers at nine of Volkswagen's care and component factories in Germany were on strike Monday amid a dispute over labor contract changes and factory closings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police use pepper spray to break up brawl after Michigan's upset of Ohio State
Police use pepper spray to break up brawl after Michigan's upset of Ohio State
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills dominate San Francisco 49ers; Christian McCaffrey injured
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills dominate San Francisco 49ers; Christian McCaffrey injured
Trevor Lawrence, Christian McCaffrey, Taysom Hill among injured in NFL's Week 13
Trevor Lawrence, Christian McCaffrey, Taysom Hill among injured in NFL's Week 13
Formula 1 star Sergio Perez expected to leave Red Bull
Formula 1 star Sergio Perez expected to leave Red Bull
NFL Bills seek fans' help clearing snow -- again
NFL Bills seek fans' help clearing snow -- again
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement