Soccer: Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove awakened from coma after collapse vs. Inter Milan

Players and staff block medical personnel as they tend to Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove on Sunday in Florence, Italy. Photo by Claudio Giovannini/EPA-EFE

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove, who collapsed during a soccer match against Inter Milan and was placed in an induced coma, was awakened and is alert at a Florence hospital, the Italian Serie A franchise announced Monday. "Edoardo Bove, following an uneventful night, was awakened and extubated this morning," Fiorentina said in a news release. Advertisement

"He is currently awake, alert and oriented. He has spoken with his family, club management, the coach and his teammates, who all rushed to go and see him as soon as they heard the good news.

"Further tests will be carried out in the coming days to establish what led to the critical situation that took place yesterday. The doctors at Careggi University Hospital who are treating the player have confirmed that diagnostic tests are ongoing."

Bove, 22, collapsed in the 16th minute of the match Sunday at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence. Players formed a ring around medical personnel as they tended to the midfielder, who was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The match was suspended due to the medical emergency.

Fiorentina announced Sunday night that Bove lost consciousness, was under sedation and placed in intensive care. The club also said he had stable blood pressure and "initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out acute damage to the central nervous system and the cardio-respiratory system."

"Forza Edoardo, we're with you," Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said in a statement. "You're a strong boy with a great character. We're reaching out to the boy's family during these moments."

Fiorentina players, who also participated in a video call with Bove, decided to return to play and are expected to face Empoli in an Italian Cup match Wednesday in Florence.