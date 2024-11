Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez led the Herons with 25 goals across all competitions during the 2024 campaign. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez signed a one-year contract extension with Inter Miami through the 2025 season, the MLS franchise announced Wednesday. "I'm very happy, very excited to continue for another year and to be able to enjoy being here with this fanbase, which for us is like family," Suarez said in a news release. Advertisement

"We feel very, very connected with them, and hopefully, next year, we can bring them even more joy."

Suarez, 37, led the Herons with 25 goals across all competitions last season, including 20 MLS scores, which tied with teammate Lionel Messi for the second-most in the league.

"In 2024, Luis brought to Inter Miami all of the elements that make him one of the greatest strikers of all time. He performed at an elite level for us, and we're excited to see that continue next season," Herons president of football operations Raul Sanllehi said.

"Luis was not only our leading scorer this season, but also a leader for the group. His impact cannot be understated."

Suarez initially joined the Herons on a one-year deal in December.