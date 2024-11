Ruben Amorim will take over as Manchester United manager Nov. 11. Photo by Gintare Karpaviciute/EPA-EFE

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Premier League soccer franchise Manchester United hired Ruben Amorim as its new manager, the Red Devils announced Friday. Amorim's appointment is subject to work visa requirements. His contract will run until June 2027, but includes a club option for 2028. He will officially join the Red Devils on Nov. 11. Advertisement

The Red Devils announced the dismissal of former manager Erik ten Hag on Monday. Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was named interim manager, will stay in charge until Amorim's arrival.

"Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football," the Red Devils said in a news release. "Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club's first title in 19 years."

Amorim, 39, started his managerial career in 2018 at Casa Pia of Portugal's Primeira Liga. He also coached for Primeira Liga franchise Braga from 2019 to 2020. He took over at Sporting CP in 2020.

The Red Devils (3-4-2) sit in 14th place in the Premier League standings, just four spots above the relegation line. They have a record 13 Premier League titles and haven't been relegated since 1974. They clinched their last Premier League title in 2012-13.

The Red Devils will host Chelsea in another Premier League match at 11:30 a.m. EST Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. The Blues (5-2-2) sit in fifth place in the league standings.