Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (C) led the Red Devils to 2023 Carabao Cup and 2024 FA Cup titles. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Manchester United fired manager Erik ten Hag after two and a half seasons, the Premier League soccer franchise announced Monday. "We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future," Manchester United said in a news release. Advertisement

Ruud van Nistelrooy will assume the role of interim manager of the Red Devils.

Manchester United hired ten Hag in 2022. He went on to win the 2023 Carabao Cup and 2024 FA Cup. The Red Devils went 18-14-6 en route to an 8th place finish in the 2023 Premier League standings. They went 3-4-2 and sit in 14th place through their first nine games this season.

The Red Devils will take on Leicester City in the 2024 Carabao Cup Round of 16 at 3:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester.