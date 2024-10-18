Man faces U.S. charges of burning child with flare at Orlando City soccer match

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Giovanni Isai Ramirez Reyes was federally charged in connection with an incident that left a child burnt by a flare during an Orlando City SC soccer match, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said.

The incident occurred during Orlando City's 0-0 draw with CF Montreal on Feb. 24 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, United States attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the unsealing of an indictment charging the 37-year-old Orlando man with arson of a building that led to personal injuries.

If convicted, Ramirez Reyes faces a penalty of seven to 40 years in federal prison.

Court documents and other information provided at the hearing showed that Ramirez lit two flares and threw them into the crowd during the MLS match. The flares triggered a larger fire that damaged the stadium and burnt the child.

Assistant United States attorney Adam J. Nate will prosecute the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Orlando Police Department and the Orlando Fire Department.

Team officials worked with local and federal law enforcement to "identify and hold individuals accountable for several violations" of stadium policies, Orlando City said in a statement.

"These violations included illegal possession and usage of a flare in the venue, ultimately resulting in damages to the stadium and injuries to a child located in our Supporters Section," the team said.

"We can confirm that [Thursday], through the work of the club's security team as well as local and federal agencies, an arrest has been made. The club can also confirm that additional individuals, whose violations of stadium protocols enabled this offense, have also received bans from the venue," the statement said.

"We continue to emphasize that the safety and security of our fans, our players or our staff will always be our No. 1 priority. Our club will never tolerate any actions that jeopardize or impact that assurance."

Orlando City SC will host Atlanta United in a regular-season finale at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday in Orlando.