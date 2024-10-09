Trending
Soccer
Oct. 9, 2024 / 8:55 AM

Ex-Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp hired as Red Bull's head of soccer

By Alex Butler
Jurgen Klopp stepped down from his role as Liverpool manager at the end of last season. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Red Bull hired former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to serve as its head of global soccer, the company announced Wednesday.

Klopp will oversee Red Bull's international network of teams and "provide strategic vision," but will not be involved in day-to-day operations, the company said in a news release.

"After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this," Klopp said. "The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not."

Klopp, 57, announced in January that he would step down from his role as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Under Klopp, the Reds won the Premier League, while tying the record for the most wins (32) in a season in 2018-19. He also led the Reds to Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles.

"We are very proud of this outstanding and certainly the strongest signing in Red Bull's soccer history," said Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull's CEO of corporate projects and investments. "Jürgen Klopp is one of the greatest and most influential figures in world soccer, with extraordinary skills and charisma.

"In his role as head of soccer, he will be a game changer for our involvement in international soccer and its continued development. We are hoping for valuable and decisive impulses in key areas to make the clubs even better, both collectively and individually."

Klopp will start his new role Jan. 1.

