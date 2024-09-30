Trending
Soccer
Sept. 30, 2024 / 9:07 AM

French soccer star Antoine Griezmann retires from international competition

By Alex Butler
Veteran forward Antoine Griezmann (C) won a World Cup with France in 2018. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
1 of 5 | Veteran forward Antoine Griezmann (C) won a World Cup with France in 2018. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Antoine Griezmann ended his international soccer duties for the French national team, he announced Monday on social media.

"It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life," Griezmann wrote on Instagram, X and Facebook. "Thank you for this magnificent tricolor adventure and see you soon."

Griezmann, 33, made his senior-level debut for France in 2014. He appeared in 137 international competitions, including France's title-winning run at the 2018 World Cup. Griezmann also was on France's runner-up squad in 2022.

"Today, with profound emotion, I announce my retirement as a France national team player," Griezmann wrote. "After 10 incredible years marked by challenges, successes and unforgettable moments, it's time for me to turn the page and make room for the new generation."

Griezmann helped France reach the Euro 2016 final, where they lost to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. Griezmann and France also won the 2021 UEFA Nations League crown.

He scored 44 goals and logged 44 assists over his decorated international tenure.

France manager Didier Deschamps called Griezmann "one of the greatest players in history." Deschamps said he recently had a long discussion with Griezmann about his decision to retire from international play.

"It's never easy to turn the page on the French national team," Deschamps said in a statement. "Especially when you've represented it so well, embodied it so fully. It takes courage, clarity, and honesty, and Antoine showed no shortage of these qualities in his decision. It's a testament to his character.

"Even though his club career isn't over, Antoine was and will remain a monument of French football, one of the greatest players in its history."

Griezmann made his 500th Spanish La Liga appearance during Atletico Madrid's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Sunday in Madrid. He logged an assist in unbeaten Atletico's 1-0 La Liga win over Celta Vigo on Thursday in Vigo, Spain.

He registered two goals and three assists through eight league matches this season. Atletico (4-0-4) sits in third place in the La Liga standings, trailing only Barcelona (7-1-0) and Real Madrid (5-0-3).

"I leave the France national team with a sense of pride and gratitude," Griezmann wrote. "I had the honor of representing our country, and the chance to experience extraordinary moments, like becoming a world champion.

"I'll continue to follow Les Bleus with passion. I'm convinced that the future is bright and I can't wait to see the next generation shine."

