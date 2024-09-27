Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Sept. 27, 2024 / 1:28 PM

Christine Sinclair, top international goal scorer in soccer history, to retire

By Alex Butler
Christine Sinclair of Canada scored a record 190 goals during her international soccer tenure. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE
Christine Sinclair of Canada scored a record 190 goals during her international soccer tenure. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Christine Sinclair, who owns the record for the most international goals scored in women's or men's soccer history, will retire at the end of the 2024 NWSL season, she announced Friday.

"I still have the same passion as that young 4-year-old growing up in Burnaby, British Columbia, but as I hang up my playing boots, I vow to channel it in a new way," Sinclair wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

"To continue growing the game I love, while inspiring the next generation."

Sinclair, 41, joined the National Women's Soccer League's Portland Thorns in 2013. The veteran forward also suited up for the Vancouver Angels, Vancouver Breakers, Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Gold Pride and Western New York Flash.

Her 190 goals over 331 appearances for Canada are six more than American Abby Wambach, who is in second place on the all-time international scoring list.

Americans Mia Hamm (158) and Carli Lloyd (134) rank third and fifth, respectively. Jordan forward Maysa Jbarah's 137 goals are the fourth-most in international soccer history.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the men's list with 132 goals, the sixth-most for a man or woman in international play.

Advertisement

Sinclair, who won two national titles at the University of Portland, made her first-team debut for Canada in 2000. She helped the Canadians win gold at Tokyo 2020. Sinclair and Canada won bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.

Sinclair, who retired from international soccer in December, also won three NWSL titles with the Thorns.

She is the only player to remain with the team through its entire 12-year existence. She holds the franchise record for games played (195), starts (176) and regular season goals (64), which also stand as the third-most scores in league history.

"For the last 11 years, it has been an honor to be a part of the Portland Thorns organization," Sinclair said. "The club that showed the world what is possible when women's sports are invested in.

"As I finish out this last ride, I want to say what a privilege it has been to represent this unique, beautiful, and passionate city that I will always call home."

The Thorns (8-9-4) will face the San Diego Wave (4-10-7) at 10 p.m. EDT Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. They plan to honor Sinclair at their final regular season game Nov. 1 in Portland, Ore.

"You changed the game," the Thorns said. "You inspired generations. You did it all representing the Rose City. When you hang your boots at the end of the season, you'll forever be the greatest of all time."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 10 metro areas as part of Operation North Star
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
U.S. Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 10 metro areas as part of Operation North Star
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Between mid-May and mid-September, federal authorities arrested over 3,400 fugitives wanted for violent crimes across the country, including 216 suspected of homicide, the U.S. Marshals confirmed Friday.
Britain's business regulatory agency signs off on Amazon investment in Anthropic AI
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain's business regulatory agency signs off on Amazon investment in Anthropic AI
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The British government's business and markets regulator revealed Friday that a merger between AI company Anthropic and Amazon does not violate the Enterprise Act of 2002.
12-year-old killed by tree at Detroit-area nature preserve
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
12-year-old killed by tree at Detroit-area nature preserve
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a falling tree at a nature preserve in Michigan, police have now confirmed.
Netanyahu tells U.N. Gaza war can end in 'blessing' of peace or 'curse' of Iran aggression
World News // 1 hour ago
Netanyahu tells U.N. Gaza war can end in 'blessing' of peace or 'curse' of Iran aggression
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the U.N. General Assembly has a choice to make between a blessing and a curse during the 79th assembly in New York on Friday.
First person convicted in British riots sentenced to four years, four months in prison
World News // 2 hours ago
First person convicted in British riots sentenced to four years, four months in prison
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The first person convicted of participating in a week-long riot in Britain over the summer, arrived in prison to begin his sentence, authorities confirmed Friday.
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Aquarium rescues blue lobster from grocery store tank
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A New York aquarium came to the rescue of a rare blue lobster spotted hanging out with the standard-color crustaceans in a supermarket's tank.
Fertility treatments might increase heart defect risk in babies
Health News // 2 hours ago
Fertility treatments might increase heart defect risk in babies
Babies conceived through assisted reproductive technology are more likely to be born with a major heart defect, new research shows.
Preterm births rising in United States
Health News // 2 hours ago
Preterm births rising in United States
Over the past decade, rates of preterm birth in the United States jumped more than 10%, a new study of more than 5 million births shows.
At least nine dead, millions without power as Helene powers through Southeast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At least nine dead, millions without power as Helene powers through Southeast
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Helene rolled into Georgia Friday from Florida as a tropical storm as it dumped life-threatening rain onto the state and South Carolina with strong enough winds to cause millions in power outages.
New York Mayor Adams pleads not guilty to wire fraud, bribery charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York Mayor Adams pleads not guilty to wire fraud, bribery charges
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty on Friday to five counts connected to a sprawling investigation into local government corruption.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moss, Harris among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football running backs
Moss, Harris among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football running backs
Shakir, Reed among 5 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
Shakir, Reed among 5 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football: Strange, Ertz among 4 must-start Week 4 tight ends
Fantasy football: Strange, Ertz among 4 must-start Week 4 tight ends
Fantasy football: Dalton, Dowdle, Brown among top add/drops for Week 4
Fantasy football: Dalton, Dowdle, Brown among top add/drops for Week 4
Purdy, Daniels among 5 must-start fantasy football QBs for Week 4
Purdy, Daniels among 5 must-start fantasy football QBs for Week 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement