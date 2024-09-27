Christine Sinclair, top international goal scorer in soccer history, to retire

Christine Sinclair of Canada scored a record 190 goals during her international soccer tenure. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Christine Sinclair, who owns the record for the most international goals scored in women's or men's soccer history, will retire at the end of the 2024 NWSL season, she announced Friday. "I still have the same passion as that young 4-year-old growing up in Burnaby, British Columbia, but as I hang up my playing boots, I vow to channel it in a new way," Sinclair wrote on Instagram. Advertisement

"To continue growing the game I love, while inspiring the next generation."

Sinclair, 41, joined the National Women's Soccer League's Portland Thorns in 2013. The veteran forward also suited up for the Vancouver Angels, Vancouver Breakers, Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Gold Pride and Western New York Flash.

Her 190 goals over 331 appearances for Canada are six more than American Abby Wambach, who is in second place on the all-time international scoring list.

Americans Mia Hamm (158) and Carli Lloyd (134) rank third and fifth, respectively. Jordan forward Maysa Jbarah's 137 goals are the fourth-most in international soccer history.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the men's list with 132 goals, the sixth-most for a man or woman in international play.

Sinclair, who won two national titles at the University of Portland, made her first-team debut for Canada in 2000. She helped the Canadians win gold at Tokyo 2020. Sinclair and Canada won bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.

Sinclair, who retired from international soccer in December, also won three NWSL titles with the Thorns.

She is the only player to remain with the team through its entire 12-year existence. She holds the franchise record for games played (195), starts (176) and regular season goals (64), which also stand as the third-most scores in league history.

"For the last 11 years, it has been an honor to be a part of the Portland Thorns organization," Sinclair said. "The club that showed the world what is possible when women's sports are invested in.

"As I finish out this last ride, I want to say what a privilege it has been to represent this unique, beautiful, and passionate city that I will always call home."

The Thorns (8-9-4) will face the San Diego Wave (4-10-7) at 10 p.m. EDT Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. They plan to honor Sinclair at their final regular season game Nov. 1 in Portland, Ore.

"You changed the game," the Thorns said. "You inspired generations. You did it all representing the Rose City. When you hang your boots at the end of the season, you'll forever be the greatest of all time."