Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Sept. 5, 2024 / 9:48 AM

USWNT's Croix Bethune sustains serious knee injury on Nationals' first pitch

By Alex Butler

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune, an alternate for Team USA at the Paris Olympics, suffered a torn meniscus and will miss the remainder of the 2024 soccer season, the NWSL franchise announced.

Spirit manager Jonatan Giraldez told reporters Sunday that Bethune "had a problem" while making a ceremonial first pitch at the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees baseball game Aug. 28 in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Fellow Olympians Trinity Rodman, Casey Krueger and Hal Hershfelt also participated in the pregame festivities at Nationals Park.

The Spirit said Wednesday that Bethune was placed on the season-ending injury list and will rehab the knee injury.

Bethune entered the league as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft. She totaled five goals and 10 assists in 17 matches this season for the Spirit.

Her 10 assists tied Tobin Heath's league record for a single season. Bethune was named NWSL Rookie of the Month and to the Best XI of the Month three-consecutive times to start her career, earning those accolades in March/April, May and June.

She became the first player in NWSL history to win Rookie of the Month in consecutive months.

Advertisement

The Spirit (12-4-2) sit in second place in the NWSL standings. They will host the sixth-place Portland Thorns (8-7-3) at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Audi Field.

Read More

Latest Headlines

White House announces release of 135 Nicaraguan 'political prisoners'
World News // 30 minutes ago
White House announces release of 135 Nicaraguan 'political prisoners'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that the Biden-Harris administration has secured the release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners.
ADP: U.S. added 99,000 private jobs in August, smallest growth since 2021
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
ADP: U.S. added 99,000 private jobs in August, smallest growth since 2021
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy created 99,000 private non-farm jobs in August, the weakest jobs growth since the pandemic era while significantly missing what Wall Street economists expected.
Study finds 3 top ways to quit smoking
Health News // 42 minutes ago
Study finds 3 top ways to quit smoking
E-cigarettes and the drugs varenicline and cytisine are the top ways to help smokers quit cigarettes, according to a new study.
Guilt over kids' screen time common but uncomfortable for parents
Voices // 1 hour ago
Guilt over kids' screen time common but uncomfortable for parents
Screen guilt may not be pleasant, but it can help guide parents in creating more balance for their family and more satisfying relationships with their children.
Macron appoints right-wing Michel Barnier prime minister, rejects left coalition candidate
World News // 1 hour ago
Macron appoints right-wing Michel Barnier prime minister, rejects left coalition candidate
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday appointed the right-wing Les Republicains Party's Michel Barnier as the new prime minister.
German police shoot dead armed suspect near Israeli consulate in Munich
World News // 1 hour ago
German police shoot dead armed suspect near Israeli consulate in Munich
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Police shot and killed an armed man in Munich on Thursday close to Israel's consulate in the city and a museum documenting the history of Nazism on the anniversary of a terror attack on the Munich Olympics in 1972.
Pope Francis joins Indonesian imamin in call for religious peace in Jakarta
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis joins Indonesian imamin in call for religious peace in Jakarta
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis and one of Indonesia's most prominent Muslim imams called for peace and religious harmony Thursday during the pontiff's final day in the country.
Grenfell Tower fire: British deputy leader admits fire safety issues remain widespread
World News // 3 hours ago
Grenfell Tower fire: British deputy leader admits fire safety issues remain widespread
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said Thursday she could not say homes were 100% safe after an excoriating report into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London found the deaths of 72 people were avoidable.
Biden to unveil recipients of $7.3B in clean energy funding for rural power co-ops
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to unveil recipients of $7.3B in clean energy funding for rural power co-ops
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce $7.3 billion in spending for clean energy in rural Wisconsin on Thursday as part of its investments created by the Inflation Reduction Act.
New Zealand's new Maori queen anointed as late king laid to rest
World News // 6 hours ago
New Zealand's new Maori queen anointed as late king laid to rest
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A new Maori queen was anointed Thursday when the king of New Zealand's indigenous people who died late last month was laid to rest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New NFL helmet pads reduce injuries but some players, fans reject style
New NFL helmet pads reduce injuries but some players, fans reject style
Fantasy football: Prescott, Olave among 12 players on do-not-draft list
Fantasy football: Prescott, Olave among 12 players on do-not-draft list
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever clinch WNBA playoff spot after 1-8 start
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever clinch WNBA playoff spot after 1-8 start
Frances Tiafoe-Taylor Fritz set up All-American U.S. Open semifinal
Frances Tiafoe-Taylor Fritz set up All-American U.S. Open semifinal
Denver Broncos, cornerback Patrick Surtain II agree to record $96M extension
Denver Broncos, cornerback Patrick Surtain II agree to record $96M extension
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement