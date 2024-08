Portuguese forward Joao Felix spent part of the 2023 season on loan to Chelsea. Photo by Miguel A. Lopes/EPA-EFE

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Chelsea signed forward Joao Felix to a seven-year deal as part of a transfer from Atletico Madrid, the Premier League soccer club announced Wednesday. Sources told ESPN, The New York Times and Sky Sports that the agreement is worth more than $55 million. Advertisement

Felix, 24, started his senior career in 2016 at Benfica. He joined Atletico Madrid in 2019. Felix spent 2023 on loan at Chelsea. He was on loan at Barcelona during the 2023-24 campaign.

"I'm really happy to be back at Chelsea and I can't wait to get started," Felix said in a news release. "I can see some familiar faces from the last time I was here, which is always nice.

"I loved my time here before and I told my friends and family that I'd love to return to the Premier League one day. To do that with Chelsea is a great feeling and I'm excited to be back."

Felix scored 51 goals in 168 league matches through the first six years of his career.