Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino (pictured) is set to replace Gregg Berhalter as coach of the United States Men's National Team. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the next manager of the United States Men's National Team. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and CBS Sports about the agreement Thursday. Pochettino, 52, would replace longtime United States Men's National Team manager Gregg Berhalter, who was fired last month. Advertisement

The Argentine coach has vast experience leading top-tier clubs in Europe. Pochettino started his managerial career in 2009 at Espanyol in Spain's La Liga. He then managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea of England's Premier Leaguer.

He also coached French Ligue 1 power Paris Saint-German from 2021 to 2022, winning Ligue 1, French Cup and French Super Cup titles.

Chelsea and Pochettino announced in May that they mutually agreed to part ways.

The U.S. men are to face Canada in a friendly at 4 p.m. EDT Sept. 7 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. The Americans also have upcoming friendlies against New Zealand and Panama.