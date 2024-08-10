Swanson, Naeher lead USA past Brazil 1-0 for soccer gold medal

Team USA goalie Alyssa Naeher (L) and defenders Naomi Girma (C) and Emily Fox celebrate a win over Brazil in the 2024 Summer Olympics women's soccer gold medal match Saturday in Paris. Photo by Miguel To/EPA-EFE

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Mallory Swanson found the net a dozen minutes into the second half while goalie Alyssa Naeher deployed her magnificent mitts, leading Team USA to a women's soccer gold medal Saturday in Paris. Midfielder Korbin Albert assisted Swanson for the lone score in the 57th minute of the 1-0 triumph at the Parc des Princes. The victory gave the Americans a record-extending fifth Olympic gold medal, but their first since 2012. Advertisement

"We got more aggressive as the game went on and I was encouraging that," U.S. coach Emma Hayes told NBC. "The heart, the determination, the grit, everything about these players is so unbelievable. I'm so proud."

The Americans, who appeared in six of the eight finals in the history of women's soccer at the Olympics, were outshot by the Brazilians early on. They leaned on their Naomi Girma-led back line and Naeher's heroics throughout the closely fought Paris finale.

Advertisement TEAM USA STRIKES FIRST-AND IT'S MALLORY SWANSON AGAIN! 1-0 IN THE GOLD MEDAL MATCH.#ParisOlympics | NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/rCEQNIbR68— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

The Brazilians, who held a 57% to 43% edge in possession, assaulted the American net with regularity. They had one goal disallowed because of an offside call, while a diving and determined Naeher denied other shots.

Brazil appeared to break through for first blood in the 16th minute. Ludmilla received the ball by the left end line during that play. The striker then dribbled toward the near post before blasting a shot past Naeher. She was ruled offside, however, and the score disallowed.

Brazil nearly netted another goal minutes later, but failed to connect on a cross right in front of the net.

Swanson also appeared to record a first-blood score for the United States with a breakaway in the 26th minute, but also was denied.

Naeher recorded one of her best stops in first-half stoppage time, issuing the denial with a diving save of a point-blank-range shot from forward Gabi Portilho, keeping the game scoreless at the break.

ALYSSA NAEHER TO THE RESCUE. AN UNBELIEVABLE SAVE IN STOPPAGE TIME. #ParisOlympics | NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/fsJoNKSI40— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024 Advertisement

Swanson then gave the Americans the game-winning goal in the 57th minute. The star striker started the exchange with a pass back for Albert at midfield. She then took off, bolting between the last line of defenders before Albert laced a pass ahead.

Swanson caught up to the feed above the box. She carried her dribble about seven yards from the net, drawing Brazilian goalie Lorena off her line. Swanson finished the play with a shot into the lower-right corner.

TRIUMPH FOR THE USWNT IN PARIS. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/RlbMvQgFID— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

Brazil then launched several dangerous offensive assaults against the Americans, including a free kick taken by soccer legend Marta. The best of those attempts occurred in stoppage time, but Naeher was there to deny the equalizer with her final act of brilliance.

Midfielder Angelina played the service for the threat. She lofted her pass from above the box toward the right post. Striker Adriana ran to the area and launched herself into the air for a diving header.

The shot went flying toward the left post. Naeher then left her feet while sticking out her right arm to knock the attempt down.

With the victory, Naeher has now won two World Cup titles and gold and bronze medals from the Olympics.