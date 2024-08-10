Advertisement
Soccer
Aug. 10, 2024 / 2:01 PM

Swanson, Naeher lead USA past Brazil 1-0 for soccer gold medal

By Alex Butler
Team USA goalie Alyssa Naeher (L) and defenders Naomi Girma (C) and Emily Fox celebrate a win over Brazil in the 2024 Summer Olympics women's soccer gold medal match Saturday in Paris. Photo by Miguel To/EPA-EFE
Team USA goalie Alyssa Naeher (L) and defenders Naomi Girma (C) and Emily Fox celebrate a win over Brazil in the 2024 Summer Olympics women's soccer gold medal match Saturday in Paris. Photo by Miguel To/EPA-EFE

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Mallory Swanson found the net a dozen minutes into the second half while goalie Alyssa Naeher deployed her magnificent mitts, leading Team USA to a women's soccer gold medal Saturday in Paris.

Midfielder Korbin Albert assisted Swanson for the lone score in the 57th minute of the 1-0 triumph at the Parc des Princes. The victory gave the Americans a record-extending fifth Olympic gold medal, but their first since 2012.

Advertisement

"We got more aggressive as the game went on and I was encouraging that," U.S. coach Emma Hayes told NBC. "The heart, the determination, the grit, everything about these players is so unbelievable. I'm so proud."

The Americans, who appeared in six of the eight finals in the history of women's soccer at the Olympics, were outshot by the Brazilians early on. They leaned on their Naomi Girma-led back line and Naeher's heroics throughout the closely fought Paris finale.

The Brazilians, who held a 57% to 43% edge in possession, assaulted the American net with regularity. They had one goal disallowed because of an offside call, while a diving and determined Naeher denied other shots.

Brazil appeared to break through for first blood in the 16th minute. Ludmilla received the ball by the left end line during that play. The striker then dribbled toward the near post before blasting a shot past Naeher. She was ruled offside, however, and the score disallowed.

Brazil nearly netted another goal minutes later, but failed to connect on a cross right in front of the net.

Swanson also appeared to record a first-blood score for the United States with a breakaway in the 26th minute, but also was denied.

Naeher recorded one of her best stops in first-half stoppage time, issuing the denial with a diving save of a point-blank-range shot from forward Gabi Portilho, keeping the game scoreless at the break.

Advertisement

Swanson then gave the Americans the game-winning goal in the 57th minute. The star striker started the exchange with a pass back for Albert at midfield. She then took off, bolting between the last line of defenders before Albert laced a pass ahead.

Swanson caught up to the feed above the box. She carried her dribble about seven yards from the net, drawing Brazilian goalie Lorena off her line. Swanson finished the play with a shot into the lower-right corner.

Brazil then launched several dangerous offensive assaults against the Americans, including a free kick taken by soccer legend Marta. The best of those attempts occurred in stoppage time, but Naeher was there to deny the equalizer with her final act of brilliance.

Midfielder Angelina played the service for the threat. She lofted her pass from above the box toward the right post. Striker Adriana ran to the area and launched herself into the air for a diving header.

The shot went flying toward the left post. Naeher then left her feet while sticking out her right arm to knock the attempt down.

Advertisement

With the victory, Naeher has now won two World Cup titles and gold and bronze medals from the Olympics.

Read More

Latest Headlines

At least 8 dead in Uganda landfill landslide
World News // 25 minutes ago
At least 8 dead in Uganda landfill landslide
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A structural failure following a heavy rainfall at Uganda's only landfill caused a landslide that killed at least eight, including at least two children, Saturday morning.
Harris and Walz set to wrap up battleground state tour in Nevada
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Harris and Walz set to wrap up battleground state tour in Nevada
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The 2024 Democratic presidential ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are set to wrap up their five-day campaign tour of key swing states with a rally in Nevada on Saturday. 
Coast Guard locates Russian Navy ship off Alaskan coast
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Coast Guard locates Russian Navy ship off Alaskan coast
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard located a Russian Navy ship sailing south of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska.
Brazilian air crash death toll rises to 62; flight recorders recovered
World News // 1 hour ago
Brazilian air crash death toll rises to 62; flight recorders recovered
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Brazilian airline Voepass raised the death toll to 62 with 58 passengers plus four crew members aboard its plane that crashed Friday, and Brazilian investigators recovered the plane's flight recorders.
FDA rejects MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder
Health News // 1 hour ago
FDA rejects MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is not approving an application from Lykos Therapeutics for its use of MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A mechanical issue caused the pilots flying Donald Trump's private plane to make an emergency landing in Billings, Mont., with the former president aboard.
YouTube CEO and tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki dies of Lung cancer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
YouTube CEO and tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki dies of Lung cancer
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Technology pioneer Susan Wojcicki, 56, died Friday after a two-year battle with lung cancer, her family announced.
Dozens killed in Israeli strike on alleged Hamas militay center in school
World News // 3 hours ago
Dozens killed in Israeli strike on alleged Hamas militay center in school
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces early Saturday morning struck an alleged Hamas command center located inside a school that also houses a mosque, killing dozens.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 21 satellites from Florida; another one set for Sunday
Science News // 5 hours ago
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 21 satellites from Florida; another one set for Sunday
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 21 Starlink satellites into orbit from a Falcon 9 rocket in clear skies from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, one day after the mission was scrubbed because of poor booster recovery conditions.
Sheriff in Sonya Massey shooting case announces retirement after criticism
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Sheriff in Sonya Massey shooting case announces retirement after criticism
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Sangamon County, Ill., Sheriff Jack Campbell announced his retirement Friday a month after former Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed unarmed Black woman Sonya Massey in her home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
U.S. skateboarder Nyjah Huston's medal deteriorates after one week
U.S. skateboarder Nyjah Huston's medal deteriorates after one week
Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final
Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final
Rookie Jaylen Wright impresses in debut as Dolphins edge Falcons in preseason
Rookie Jaylen Wright impresses in debut as Dolphins edge Falcons in preseason
U.S. women extend win streak to 60, advance to gold medal game
U.S. women extend win streak to 60, advance to gold medal game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement