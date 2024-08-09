Advertisement
Soccer
Aug. 9, 2024 / 6:03 PM

Sergio Camello, Spain men hold off France for soccer gold medal

By Alex Butler
Spain's Sergio Camello celebrates after scoring against France in the 2024 Summer Olympics men's soccer gold medal match Friday at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Photo by Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE
Spain's Sergio Camello celebrates after scoring against France in the 2024 Summer Olympics men's soccer gold medal match Friday at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Photo by Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Striker Sergio Camello scored twice in extra time after Spain held off a rampant comeback from Summer Olympics host France to win the men's soccer gold medal match Friday in Paris.

The Spaniards led 3-1 through nearly 80 minutes, but surrendered two goals late in regulation before securing the 5-3 triumph at the Parc des Princes. Fermin Lopez also scored twice in the victory. Alex Baena logged a goal and an assist for Spain.

Advertisement

The win resulted in Spain's second gold medal in men's soccer, following initial glory in 1992. Friday's match was the highest scoring Olympic final -- men's or women's -- in history.

"These matches are always difficult," Spain manager Santi Denia told NBC. "You have a very strong team like France who can sit back and defend very well, but we were able to break them.

Related

"I'm very happy because our players sacrificed a lot to be here and they deserve to win the gold medal."

France unloaded 29 shots, compared to Spain's 18. The Olympic host nation also held a 55% to 45% advantage in possession.

Advertisement

French midfielder Enzo Millot drew first blood in the 11th minute. Spain goalie Arnau Tenas initially got both hands on the attempt, but deflected the ball to his right. The ball then bounced inside the far-post netting.

Fermin answered with two goals within a span of about seven minutes. He beat French goalie Guillaume Restes with an equalizer in the 18th minute. He then scored a go-ahead goal in the 25th.

Baena doubled the Spain lead with a wicked free kick score in the 28th minute. Spain carried the 3-1 lead into the second half.

Midfielder Maghnes Akliouche scored France's second goal in the 79th minute. Spain left back Juan Miranda when on to draw a yellow card for a foul in the box during a French corner kick in stoppage time.

That infraction led to forward Jean-Philippe Mateta netting a penalty kick for an equalizer, resulting in extra time.

Advertisement

Midfielder Adrian Bernabe assisted Camello for a go-ahead goal in the 100th minute. Bernabe dribbled above the box during that exchange. He then slipped a pass between several defenders. Camello finished the sequence by chipping a shot over Restes.

Tenas assisted Camello for the final score in stoppage time of the second bonus period. The goalie sparked that score with a long lob from the top of the box to midfield. Camello pursued the feed and carried the ball to the other box. He used his second touch to beat Restes for the final time.

Paris Olympics 2024: Scenes from the Opening Ceremony

A hot air balloon carrying the Olympic flame rises into the air during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on, July 26, 2024. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the Summer Olympics, which run through August 11. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Friends, activists commemorate 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr. shooting
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Friends, activists commemorate 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr. shooting
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Friends, family, religious and community leaders commemorated the 10th anniversary of the shooting death of Black teenager Michael Brown Jr., by a white police officer in a series of events held Friday in Ferguson, Mo.
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A California man has drawn a 20-year sentence after being convicted of assaulting police with poles, pepper spray and other objects during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Friday.
Trump's Calif. helicopter crash story refuted by those cited in tale
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump's Calif. helicopter crash story refuted by those cited in tale
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's story this week about surviving a helicopter crash landing with former California State Assembly Speaker Willie Brown in 2018 is untrue, those involved told the New York Times.
Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities and animal rescuers in Pennsylvania are on the hunt for an alligator caught on camera taking a swim in Lake Erie.
Chinese satellite launch rocket breaks into hundred of pieces in orbit
World News // 3 hours ago
Chinese satellite launch rocket breaks into hundred of pieces in orbit
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Chinese Long March 6A rocket broke apart in low-Earth orbit and formed a debris field with hundreds of pieces, confirmed by U.S. Space Command.
Kangaroo escapes prison in Czech Republic
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Kangaroo escapes prison in Czech Republic
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Police in the Czech Republic are on the trail of an unusual fugitive that escaped from a prison near Prague: a kangaroo.
Two newborn patas monkeys being hand-raised at New York zoo
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Two newborn patas monkeys being hand-raised at New York zoo
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A New York zoo announced the births of two patas monkeys -- half-sisters -- who are now being hand-raised by keepers.
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Stellantis said Friday it is cutting a shift at Michigan's Warren Truck Assembly plant as Ram 1500 pickup production ends there. Due to UAW contracts, many of the 2,450 affected workers may shift to other jobs.
'Last minute' decision leads Michigan man to lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 hours ago
'Last minute' decision leads Michigan man to lottery jackpot
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a split-second decision to buy a lottery ticket led to his winning a prize of $25,000 a year for life.
No survivors after passenger plane with 61 aboard crashes in Brazil
World News // 4 hours ago
No survivors after passenger plane with 61 aboard crashes in Brazil
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Brazilian airline VoePass said a plane with 57 passengers and four crew members aboard crashed Friday near the city of Vinhedo in São Paulo state. There were no survivors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
U.S. skateboarder Nyjah Huston's medal deteriorates after one week
U.S. skateboarder Nyjah Huston's medal deteriorates after one week
Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final
Quincy Wilson, 16, U.S. men's 4x400M relay team advance to final
Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
Golf legend Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez dies at 88
Golf legend Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez dies at 88
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement