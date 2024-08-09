Sergio Camello, Spain men hold off France for soccer gold medal

Spain's Sergio Camello celebrates after scoring against France in the 2024 Summer Olympics men's soccer gold medal match Friday at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Photo by Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Striker Sergio Camello scored twice in extra time after Spain held off a rampant comeback from Summer Olympics host France to win the men's soccer gold medal match Friday in Paris. The Spaniards led 3-1 through nearly 80 minutes, but surrendered two goals late in regulation before securing the 5-3 triumph at the Parc des Princes. Fermin Lopez also scored twice in the victory. Alex Baena logged a goal and an assist for Spain. Advertisement

The win resulted in Spain's second gold medal in men's soccer, following initial glory in 1992. Friday's match was the highest scoring Olympic final -- men's or women's -- in history.

"These matches are always difficult," Spain manager Santi Denia told NBC. "You have a very strong team like France who can sit back and defend very well, but we were able to break them.

"I'm very happy because our players sacrificed a lot to be here and they deserve to win the gold medal."

France unloaded 29 shots, compared to Spain's 18. The Olympic host nation also held a 55% to 45% advantage in possession.

A SUBLIME FINISH BY SERGIO CAMELLO PUTS SPAIN BACK ON TOP! #ParisOlympics | USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/6Qn80pgkgT— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

Advertisement

French midfielder Enzo Millot drew first blood in the 11th minute. Spain goalie Arnau Tenas initially got both hands on the attempt, but deflected the ball to his right. The ball then bounced inside the far-post netting.

Fermin answered with two goals within a span of about seven minutes. He beat French goalie Guillaume Restes with an equalizer in the 18th minute. He then scored a go-ahead goal in the 25th.

Baena doubled the Spain lead with a wicked free kick score in the 28th minute. Spain carried the 3-1 lead into the second half.

Midfielder Maghnes Akliouche scored France's second goal in the 79th minute. Spain left back Juan Miranda when on to draw a yellow card for a foul in the box during a French corner kick in stoppage time.

That infraction led to forward Jean-Philippe Mateta netting a penalty kick for an equalizer, resulting in extra time.

Alex Baena that is SENSATIONAL. Spain has turned it around to lead France 3-1 in the gold medal match!#ParisOlympics | USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/2PpjopP7DO— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

Advertisement

Midfielder Adrian Bernabe assisted Camello for a go-ahead goal in the 100th minute. Bernabe dribbled above the box during that exchange. He then slipped a pass between several defenders. Camello finished the sequence by chipping a shot over Restes.

Tenas assisted Camello for the final score in stoppage time of the second bonus period. The goalie sparked that score with a long lob from the top of the box to midfield. Camello pursued the feed and carried the ball to the other box. He used his second touch to beat Restes for the final time.

Paris Olympics 2024: Scenes from the Opening Ceremony