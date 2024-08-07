Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Aug. 7, 2024 / 8:07 AM

Lionel Messi's house on Spanish island Ibiza vandalized by climate change activists

By Alex Butler
Argentine striker Lionel Messi is currently with MLS club Inter Miami. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
Argentine striker Lionel Messi is currently with MLS club Inter Miami. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A group of climate change activists vandalized Lionel Messi's mansion on the Spanish island Ibiza, covering its walls with red and black paint.

The incident occurred Tuesday on the island in the Mediterranean Sea. The vandals held a sign that read "Help the planet. Eat the rich. Abolish the police."

Advertisement

Argentina president Javier Milei responded by calling for solidarity with a message posted on X.

"In Spain, communists who want to 'kill the rich and abolish the police to end climate change' vandalized a house belonging to Lionel Messi and his family," Milei wrote.

Related

"I stand in solidarity with the Messi family for this cowardly and delusional event and I ask the government of Pedro Sanchez to guarantee the safety of Argentine citizens living in the Kingdom of Spain.

"Communism is an ideology fostered by envy, hatred and resentment towards the successful. It has no place in the free and civilized world. Long live freedom."

Advertisement

The activists -- from Futuro Vegetal -- posted photos and videos of the vandalism on social media. They also called Messi's mansion "an illegal construction."

Futuro Vegetal defines itself as a "non-violent civil disobedience group that demands that the government divert subsidies from livestock farming to promote socially and ecologically responsible alternatives."

"We are taught that the powerful are untouchable," the Futuro Vegetal group wrote on X. "It is true that policies are written and interpreted to serve those who have the most, directly attacking the rights of the rest of the population. But they are only 1%."

Messi is currently with MLS club Inter Miami, but is recovering from an ankle injury he sustained while playing for Argentina during the Copa America finale.

Inter Miami will host Toronto FC in a Leagues Cup Round of 32 match at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Latest Headlines

6,000 police deployed as Brtiain braces for wave of riots targeting immigration lawyers
World News // 50 minutes ago
6,000 police deployed as Brtiain braces for wave of riots targeting immigration lawyers
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- British authorities were gearing up for a wave of riots across England with reports of at least 30 planned for Wednesday night amid fears the offices of immigration law firms could be potential targets.
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes southern California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes southern California
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck close to Bakersfield, Calif. on Tuesday night, shaking the ground throughout southern California, officials said.
Dog meat ban goes into effect in South Korea
World News // 3 hours ago
Dog meat ban goes into effect in South Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A landmark law banning the dog meat industry in South Korea took effect Wednesday, starting the final countdown for an age-old practice that has fallen deeply out of favor in the country.
Murder charges filed in death of D'Vontaye Mitchell
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Murder charges filed in death of D'Vontaye Mitchell
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Four Milwaukee hotel workers are facing murder charges for the killing of an unarmed Black man more than two months ago.
Jury convicts pro-democracy activist of spying on Chinese dissidents for Beijing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jury convicts pro-democracy activist of spying on Chinese dissidents for Beijing
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A federal jury has convicted a Chinese American academic known publicly for his pro-democracy efforts on charges of spying on Chinese dissidents for Beijing.
Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus named head of Bangladesh's interim gov't
World News // 7 hours ago
Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus named head of Bangladesh's interim gov't
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus has been named head of Bangladesh's interim government after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned earlier this week as the country became subsumed by a growing revolt.
Rep. Cori Bush becomes second 'squad' member to lose 2024 primary
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rep. Cori Bush becomes second 'squad' member to lose 2024 primary
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Rep. Cori Bush, member of the progressive "squad" of House lawmakers on Capitol Hill, lost her Democratic primary Tuesday in Missouri. Bush is the second squad member to lose a primary this year.
U.S., Australia deepen relationship amid growing China threat
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S., Australia deepen relationship amid growing China threat
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The United States and Australia took steps Tuesday to deepen their relationship, primarily militarily, as the Biden administration has sought to bolster ties with allies in the Indo-Pacific.
NOAA seeks 'citizen science projects' to prepare fisheries for climate change
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NOAA seeks 'citizen science projects' to prepare fisheries for climate change
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Commerce are calling on citizens to submit science projects to prepare fishing communities for changing environmental conditions.
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
Science News // 10 hours ago
SpaceX delays Crew-9 astronaut launch amid uncertainty over Boeing Starliner
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Tuesday delayed its Crew-9 astronaut launch, originally scheduled for Aug. 18. Crew-9 will now launch Sept. 24, to leave space for Boeing's Starliner which remains stalled at the International Space Station.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
USA's Sam Watson sets world record in sport climbing
USA's Sam Watson sets world record in sport climbing
USA's Gabby Thomas wins first gold medal with dominant 200M
USA's Gabby Thomas wins first gold medal with dominant 200M
American Cole Hocker wins gold with record 1,500M run
American Cole Hocker wins gold with record 1,500M run
Caroline Marks takes women's surfing crown for Team USA's 79th medal
Caroline Marks takes women's surfing crown for Team USA's 79th medal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement