Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Aug. 6, 2024 / 2:53 PM

Smith, Naeher help USA beat Germany, climb into soccer gold medal match

By Alex Butler
The United States Women's National Team will play in the Paris 2024 gold medal match Saturday in Paris. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
The United States Women's National Team will play in the Paris 2024 gold medal match Saturday in Paris. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Sophia Smith put her right boot tip on the ball while diving, sending a shot past goalie Ann-Katrin Berger in stoppage time to lead the United States over Germany on Tuesday for a spot in the Paris 2024 gold medal match.

The score, which came in the first half of extra time, paired with clutch goalkeeping from Alyssa Naeher, was enough to lead the Americans to the 1-0 triumph at Lyon Stadium.

Advertisement

They will play Brazil or Spain in the women's soccer tournament's gold medal match on Saturday in Paris.

The No. 5 ranked Americans outshot the No. 4 Germans 18-9 on Tuesday. Germany totaled 20 fouls, compared to eight for their foes. The Americans held a 55% to 45% edge in possession.

Advertisement

Germany was content with a physical, defense-centric approach for the majority of the match, creating traffic in front of its net to congest a racing American attack.

The strategy resulted in the Germans not attempting a shot in the first half. The Americans placed five of their first six shots on target over the first 45 minutes, but were routinely denied.

Germany threatened early on in the second half, but center back Naomi Girma and the U.S. backline wouldn't budge.

Smith and fellow forwards Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman and midfielder Lindsey Horan pelted several close attempts down the stretch, including one score that was disallowed because of an offside call.

The game then became just the second women's Olympic semifinal history that was scoreless in regulation.

Smith didn't need long to change the narrative, finding the net less than five minutes into the first act of the bonus period. Swanson received a pass just past midfield to spark the sequence

She then dribbled right and laced a pass through defenders and toward the box. Smith initially ran toward the center of the box, but then slowed and raced to the other side of the final German defender.

She then extended her right leg into a tiny space in front of Berger, smacking the decisive shot into the far-post netting.

Advertisement

Neither team formulated many organized attacks in the second half of extra time, as the Americans sat back and drained clock to secure their spot in the finale.

Naeher sealed the victory with a right-footed save on Germany's Laura Freigang in the 119th minute.

The Americans, who won four of the first five gold medals in the history of women's soccer tournaments at the Olympics, are to appear in the final in Paris for the first time since 2012. They won bronze at Tokyo 2020 and were quarterfinalists at Rio 2016.

Swanson, Smith and Rodman are the Americans' top scorers so far at the 2024 Olympics with three goals apiece.

The Paris 2024 women's soccer finale will air at 11 a.m. EDT Saturday on USA Network, Telemundo, NBCOlympics.com and NBC's digital platforms. An encore presentation will air at 6 p.m. on USA Network.

Paris Olympics 2024: Scenes from the Opening Ceremony

A hot air balloon carrying the Olympic flame rises into the air during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on, July 26, 2024. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the Summer Olympics, which run through August 11. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Microsoft pushes back on Delta Air Lines in CrowdStrike IT outage lawsuit
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Microsoft pushes back on Delta Air Lines in CrowdStrike IT outage lawsuit
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The CrowdStrike legal saga continues as Microsoft now says Delta Air Lines ignored its offer to help following a global IT outage caused by a software update error that saw thousands of flights cancelled in July.
U.S. sanctions South American tobacco company for aiding former Paraguay leader
World News // 29 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions South American tobacco company for aiding former Paraguay leader
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Treasury and State Department announced sanctions on the Paraguayan tobacco company Tabacalera del Este S.A. for giving financial assistance to former Paraguayan President Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara, who had been pre
Wildfire smoke might have harmful effect on surgical patients
Health News // 1 hour ago
Wildfire smoke might have harmful effect on surgical patients
Inhaling wildfire smoke could complicate the effects of anesthesia on surgical patients, and it also might hamper their recovery, researchers reported.
More than 8% of Americans were uninsured in early 2024
Health News // 1 hour ago
More than 8% of Americans were uninsured in early 2024
Following several years of record low rates of uninsured Americans, a new survey finds more folks are once again without health insurance.
Three lambs rescued from tunnel underneath Wales road
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Three lambs rescued from tunnel underneath Wales road
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wales came to the rescue of three lambs that wandered into a culvert tunnel and became trapped for multiple days.
European Council green-lights $4.59 billion for Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
European Council green-lights $4.59 billion for Ukraine
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The European Council approved $4.59 billion in funds to battle-scarred Ukraine to support its "macro-financial stability" on Monday as Kyiv continues to fight against the current Russian invasion.
Global stock markets appear to mostly rebound after Monday's financial turmoil
World News // 2 hours ago
Global stock markets appear to mostly rebound after Monday's financial turmoil
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The global stock markets on Tuesday appeared to see rebounds after Monday's dismal performance as fears of a U.S. recession were visible among some after a recent spat of bad economic data.
United States spends $43 billion each year on cancer screening
Health News // 2 hours ago
United States spends $43 billion each year on cancer screening
Screening for cancer saves lives, but a new report shows it comes with a hefty price tag: The United States spends at least $43 billion annually on tests that check for five major cancers.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' drone show breaks world record twice
Odd News // 3 hours ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' drone show breaks world record twice
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A drone show themed around the film "Deadpool & Wolverine" broke the Guinness World Record for the largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by drones -- twice.
China launches first satellites for Internet megaconstellation into space
Science News // 3 hours ago
China launches first satellites for Internet megaconstellation into space
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday successfully launched a satellite group up into space with more on the way aimed at improving broadband services across the massive Asian nation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
Olympic cauldron burns without fire -- it's the French way
America's Jordan Chiles wins surprise bronze in women's floor exercise after recalculation
America's Jordan Chiles wins surprise bronze in women's floor exercise after recalculation
Mixed Olympic triathlon to proceed despite sick swimmers withdrawing
Mixed Olympic triathlon to proceed despite sick swimmers withdrawing
Caroline Marks takes women's surfing crown for Team USA's 79th medal
Caroline Marks takes women's surfing crown for Team USA's 79th medal
USA's Sam Watson sets world record in sport climbing
USA's Sam Watson sets world record in sport climbing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement