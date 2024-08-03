Advertisement
Aug. 3, 2024 / 1:31 PM

Trinity Rodman's extra-time goal leads USA past Japan and into soccer semifinal

By Alex Butler
The United States Women's National Team will play in the semifinals of the Summer Olympics soccer tournament on Tuesday in Lyon. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Trinity Rodman cut up a defender with a knifed dribble and curled a shot just inside the left post in extra time to lead Team USA past Japan in Paris on Saturday and into the semifinals of the Olympic soccer tournament.

Rodman netted the dramatic score in the stoppage portion of the first half of extra time to spark the 1-0 quarterfinal triumph at the Parc des Princes.

The United States Women's National Team will take on Canada or Germany in the semifinals Tuesday in Lyon.

The Americans outshot Japan 15-12, but placed just four attempts on target in their narrow quarterfinal victory. They held a 71% to 29% edge in possession.

Forward Sophia Smith was among several attacking players to launch assaults on the Japan net early on, but the Americans continued to come up empty. Errant shots and stout Japanese defense plays kept the Americans scoreless for the remainder of regulation.

Veteran forward Crystal Dunn was dribbling near midfield when she spotted Rodman to spark the game's lone score in the second minute of stoppage time in the first half of extra time.

Dunn lofted a long pass into the right side of the box. Rodman used a soft right-footed touch to bring the ball down. She then used a right-to-left touch to face up a defender.

Rodman took an additional touch to her left before ripping a shot toward the far post. The attempt curled outside before sneaking past the glove of Japan goalie Ayaka Yamashita and into the net.

Opposing goalie Alyssa Naeher and the U.S. defense stayed stout for the remainder of extra time to secure the victory and ticket to the semifinals.

The Americans will play in the first women's semifinal at noon EDT Tuesday in Lyon. The other semifinal will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Marseille. The winners from those games will meet in the final at 11 a.m. on Aug. 10 in Paris.

