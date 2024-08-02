Defender Achraf Hakimi scored one of Morocco's four goals in a shutout of the United States in a Summer Olympics men's soccer tournament quarterfinal Friday in Paris. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States' best run in the men's Olympic soccer tournament in nearly 23 years came to a brutal end Friday, with Morocco trouncing the Americans 4-0 in the quarterfinals at Paris 2024. The U.S. team, which advanced past the group stage for the first time since 2000, trailed just 1-0 through the first 62 minutes. It then allowed trio of scores down the stretch of the lopsided match at the Parc des Princes. Advertisement

The Moroccans outshot their foes 14-9. The Americans placed just one shot on target and committed 17 fouls, compared to nine from Morocco. The Moroccans also held a 58% to 42% edge in possession time.

Morocco will play Spain, which won silver at Tokyo 2020, in a semifinal Monday in Marseille. The winner will advance to the gold medal match Aug. 9 at the Parc des Princes.

Achraf Hakimi scores in front of his home fans at the Parc Des Princes to make it 3-0. #ParisOlympics | USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/GMbw6Yjo8d— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 2, 2024

Forward Soufiane Rahimi drew first blood in Friday's match with a 29th-minute penalty kick, and the Moroccans carried their 1-0 lead into halftime.

Forward Ilias Akhomach found the net in the 63rd minute.

Midfielder Bilal El Khannouss assisted defender Achraf Hakimi for a third Moroccan score in 70th minute

Forward Mehdi Maouhoub added a final score with a stoppage-time penalty kick.

The other men's soccer semifinal will feature Egypt or Paraguay against France or Argentina.

The women's quarterfinals will be contested Saturday. The United States Women's National Team will face Japan in the first matchup at 9 a.m. EDT at the Parc des Princes.

The women's semifinals and final will be held Tuesday and Aug. 9 respectively.

