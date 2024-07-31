Team USA will face Japan in the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 women's soccer tournament. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- Trinity Rodman and Korbin Albert each found the net to lead the United States Women's National Team past Australia, closing out group-stage play of the Paris Olympics soccer tournament Wednesday in Marseille. The Americans, who previously clinched a spot in the knockout rounds, outshot their foes 20-6 in Wednesday's 2-1 triumph at Marseille Stadium. Advertisement

They were victorious in their first three matches to win Group B. The Americans will face Japan in a quarterfinal match at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday.

Forward Michelle Heyman assisted defender Alanna Kennedy for Australia's lone score in stoppage time of the Group B finale. The Aussies, who went 1-2 in the group stage, were eliminated from the tournament.

GOAL USA. ⚽️ Trinity Rodman gives the USWNT the lead over Australia! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/j20VmPyrb5— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2024

Team USA held a large advantage in early shot attempts, but neither team scored for the majority of the first half. Rodman finally broke the deadlock by beating Australian goalie Mackenzie Arnold with a point-blank range tap-in in the 43rd minute.

Fellow forward Sophia Smith assisted Rodman for that score. Midfielder Rose Lavelle started the play with a corner from the right side.

The left-to-right in-swinger was headed by the Australia defense, but bounced to Smith, who kicked it toward the right post. Rodman darted into the area in pursuit of the bouncing ball. She stretched out her right foot and finished the play by touching the ball into the net.

The United States doubles its lead over Australia on Korbin Albert's first international goal! #ParisOlympics E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/zTE7VulYYy— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2024

The Americans carried a 1-0 lead into halftime. Albert doubled the lead in the 77th minute, beating Arnold with a 20-yard screamer. Smith dribbled the ball above the box during that play. She then attempted to fire a pass through the box, but the ball was intercepted.

Albert then picked off an attempted clearance, touched the ball to her right, and unleashed a rip into the upper-left corner of the net.

The American defense held up for the remainder of the second half, outside of Kennedy's stoppage-time score. The goal was just the second they allowed in their trio of group-stage matches.

The U.S.-Japan women's soccer quarterfinal will air Saturday on E!.

