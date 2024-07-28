Paris Olympics: Smith, Swanson lead USA past Germany 4-1 in women's soccer

Team USA forward Sophia Smith scored two goals in the first half of a 4-1 win over Germany on Sunday in Marseille, France. Photo by Miguel Sierra/EPA-EFE

July 28 (UPI) -- Sophia Smith scored twice, while Mallory Swanson scored and logged an assist, leading Team USA to a 4-1 win over Germany in the group stage of the women's Olympic soccer tournament Sunday in Marseille. Veteran forward Lynn Williams also scored for the No. 5 Americans, who are now 2-0 and lead Group B at the Paris Olympics. Advertisement

The U.S. women, who shut out Zambia (0-2) in their Olympic opener, will face Australia (1-1) in their final group stage game at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Marseille.

They are looking to earn their first gold medal since 2012, which would end their longest drought in Olympics history.

The Americans, ranked No. 5, narrowly outshot No. 4 Germany (13-12), but held a major advantage in possession -- 61% to 39%.

Right back Emily Fox helped to put Team USA on the scoreboard when she found forward Trinity Rodman with a pass in the 10th minute. Rodman then performed a give-and-go passing sequence with midfielder Rose Lavelle.

She bolted into the box before gaining control of the return feed from Lavelle. Rodman then spotted Smith running toward the back post.

She proceeded to ground a pass into the area, prompting Smith to use her left foot for a first-touch shot past German goalie Ann-Katrin Berger.

Right back Giulia Gwinn then equalized for No. 4 Germany in the 22nd minute, blasting a long-distance shot past U.S. goalie Alyssa Naeher. Midfielder Sjoeke Nuesken registered the assist.

Swanson found the net less than 4 minutes later, putting the U.S. ahead for good.

Smith brought down a pass about 30 yards from the net to start that play. She then dribbled through a crowd of defenders and unleashed a shot. Berger blocked the attempt, but could not secure the ball.

Swanson sprinted toward the left post tapped in a follow-up shot before the goalie could get to the ball, giving the Americans a 2-1 edge.

Smith needed a little luck on her second score. The star forward missed the ball when she first attempted a shot, hitting only air with her foot as the ball bounced inside the box.

She then gained control and fired a right-footed shot, which was deflected by a defender. The ball then bounced off the right post and went into the left side of the net.

The Americans, who led 3-1 at halftime, added a final score in the 89th minute, with Williams beating Berger on a left-footed shot into the far-post netting.

Swanson dribbled through the middle of the field to spark the score. She went on to slide a pass through a crowd of Germans leading Williams into the box.

Williams tapped the ball ahead before hitting her shot, which rolled between Berger and a defender on its way to the net.

Earlier Sunday, Colombia beat New Zealand 2-0 in a Group A women's soccer meeting in Lyon. Leicy Santos and Marcela Restrepo scored for the Colombians.

Japan beat Brazil 2-1 in a Group C clash in Paris. Momoko Tanikawa and Saki Kumagai scored for Japan.

Australia beat Zambia 6-5 in a high-scoring Group B match in Nice. Michelle Heyman, Steph Catley, Hayley Raso and Alanna Kennedy scored for New Zealand. Barbra Banda scored three goals in the first half for Zambia. Racheal Kundananji scored twice in the loss.

Star midfielder Alexia Putellas led Spain to a 1-0 win over Nigeria in Group C, scoring in the 85th minute of that Group C match in Nantes.

Canada beat France 2-1 in a Group A meeting in Saint-Etienne. Venessa Gilles scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time of that match. Jessie Fleming also scored for Canada.

