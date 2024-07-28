Advertisement
Soccer
July 28, 2024 / 5:24 PM

Paris Olympics: Smith, Swanson lead USA past Germany 4-1 in women's soccer

By Alex Butler
Team USA forward Sophia Smith scored two goals in the first half of a 4-1 win over Germany on Sunday in Marseille, France. Photo by Miguel Sierra/EPA-EFE
Team USA forward Sophia Smith scored two goals in the first half of a 4-1 win over Germany on Sunday in Marseille, France. Photo by Miguel Sierra/EPA-EFE

July 28 (UPI) -- Sophia Smith scored twice, while Mallory Swanson scored and logged an assist, leading Team USA to a 4-1 win over Germany in the group stage of the women's Olympic soccer tournament Sunday in Marseille.

Veteran forward Lynn Williams also scored for the No. 5 Americans, who are now 2-0 and lead Group B at the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

The U.S. women, who shut out Zambia (0-2) in their Olympic opener, will face Australia (1-1) in their final group stage game at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Marseille.

They are looking to earn their first gold medal since 2012, which would end their longest drought in Olympics history.

Advertisement

The Americans, ranked No. 5, narrowly outshot No. 4 Germany (13-12), but held a major advantage in possession -- 61% to 39%.

Right back Emily Fox helped to put Team USA on the scoreboard when she found forward Trinity Rodman with a pass in the 10th minute. Rodman then performed a give-and-go passing sequence with midfielder Rose Lavelle.

She bolted into the box before gaining control of the return feed from Lavelle. Rodman then spotted Smith running toward the back post.

She proceeded to ground a pass into the area, prompting Smith to use her left foot for a first-touch shot past German goalie Ann-Katrin Berger.

Right back Giulia Gwinn then equalized for No. 4 Germany in the 22nd minute, blasting a long-distance shot past U.S. goalie Alyssa Naeher. Midfielder Sjoeke Nuesken registered the assist.

Swanson found the net less than 4 minutes later, putting the U.S. ahead for good.

Smith brought down a pass about 30 yards from the net to start that play. She then dribbled through a crowd of defenders and unleashed a shot. Berger blocked the attempt, but could not secure the ball.

Swanson sprinted toward the left post tapped in a follow-up shot before the goalie could get to the ball, giving the Americans a 2-1 edge.

Advertisement

Smith needed a little luck on her second score. The star forward missed the ball when she first attempted a shot, hitting only air with her foot as the ball bounced inside the box.

She then gained control and fired a right-footed shot, which was deflected by a defender. The ball then bounced off the right post and went into the left side of the net.

The Americans, who led 3-1 at halftime, added a final score in the 89th minute, with Williams beating Berger on a left-footed shot into the far-post netting.

Swanson dribbled through the middle of the field to spark the score. She went on to slide a pass through a crowd of Germans leading Williams into the box.

Williams tapped the ball ahead before hitting her shot, which rolled between Berger and a defender on its way to the net.

Earlier Sunday, Colombia beat New Zealand 2-0 in a Group A women's soccer meeting in Lyon. Leicy Santos and Marcela Restrepo scored for the Colombians.

Advertisement

Japan beat Brazil 2-1 in a Group C clash in Paris. Momoko Tanikawa and Saki Kumagai scored for Japan.

Australia beat Zambia 6-5 in a high-scoring Group B match in Nice. Michelle Heyman, Steph Catley, Hayley Raso and Alanna Kennedy scored for New Zealand. Barbra Banda scored three goals in the first half for Zambia. Racheal Kundananji scored twice in the loss.

Star midfielder Alexia Putellas led Spain to a 1-0 win over Nigeria in Group C, scoring in the 85th minute of that Group C match in Nantes.

Canada beat France 2-1 in a Group A meeting in Saint-Etienne. Venessa Gilles scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time of that match. Jessie Fleming also scored for Canada.

Paris Olympics 2024: Scenes from the Opening Ceremony

A hot air balloon carrying the Olympic flame rises into the air during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on, July 26, 2024. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the Summer Olympics, which run through August 11. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Paris rail lines back to 'normal' after crippling coordinated attacks
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Paris rail lines back to 'normal' after crippling coordinated attacks
July 28 (UPI) -- Commuter train service has returned to normal in and around Paris after an organized and coordinated campaign to disrupt critical rail lines paralyzed traffic just hours before the Paris Olympics opening ceremonies.
More Russian warships dock in Havana port
World News // 1 hour ago
More Russian warships dock in Havana port
July 28 (UPI) -- Three Russian warships are docked in Cuba, showing strengthening ties between the two countries. The ships are expected to remain in port through Tuesday, officials said.
Edna O'Brien, rogue Irish author, dies at 93
World News // 2 hours ago
Edna O'Brien, rogue Irish author, dies at 93
July 28 (UPI) -- Irish storyteller Edna O'Brien, whose debut novel "The Country Girls" gained her international literary acclaim and recognition, has died at 93, the Taoiseach announced Sunday.
NYC pilots weapons scanners at subway stations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC pilots weapons scanners at subway stations
July 28 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department is piloting new weapons scanners that have been installed at subway stations in the city for the first time in its history.
Crews begin containing massive Park Fire
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Crews begin containing massive Park Fire
July 28 (UPI) -- The massive Park Fire in California, which is suspected to have been started when an arsonist pushed a burning car into a gully on Wednesday, continues to grow as crews have started to contain the blaze.
Hamas mourns deaths of Palestinians in Israeli 'Guantanamo'
World News // 6 hours ago
Hamas mourns deaths of Palestinians in Israeli 'Guantanamo'
July 28 (UPI) -- Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh released a statement Sunday mourning the deaths of Palestinian civilians who have died in Israeli prisons.
SpaceX launches back-to-back Starlink missions
Science News // 7 hours ago
SpaceX launches back-to-back Starlink missions
July 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched back-to-back Starlink missions from California and Florida on Saturday and Sunday, an apparent return to normal operations after suffering an anomaly to one of its rockets.
Trump addresses Bitcoin Conference in pro-crypto shift for campaign
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump addresses Bitcoin Conference in pro-crypto shift for campaign
July 27 (UPI) -- Donald Trump addressed the biggest bitcoin conference of the year Saturday, promising to make the United States the "crypto capital" of the world if he wins in November.
Kamala Harris narrows VP picks with weeks left to choose
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kamala Harris narrows VP picks with weeks left to choose
July 27 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is racing to choose a running mate before the Democratic National Convention in August.
Federal attorneys say China could use TikTok to influence U.S. elections
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Federal attorneys say China could use TikTok to influence U.S. elections
July 27 (UPI) -- The Chinese Communist Party-affiliated TikTok owner ByteDance could secretly influence U.S. elections and undermine democracy, federal attorneys said in a legal filing Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

USA, Australia top medal table on first day of Paris Olympics awards
USA, Australia top medal table on first day of Paris Olympics awards
Simone Biles hits stunning 'Biles II' vault at Paris Olympics practice
Simone Biles hits stunning 'Biles II' vault at Paris Olympics practice
Caeleb Dressel, USA win first gold of Paris Olympics; Ledecky captures 11th medal
Caeleb Dressel, USA win first gold of Paris Olympics; Ledecky captures 11th medal
Team USA dominates Serbia in Paris Olympics basketball opener
Team USA dominates Serbia in Paris Olympics basketball opener
Dirty Seine River cancels triathlon practice at Summer Olympics
Dirty Seine River cancels triathlon practice at Summer Olympics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement