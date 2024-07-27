Advertisement
Soccer
July 27, 2024 / 4:10 PM

USA crushes New Zealand for first men's soccer Olympic win since 2008

By Alex Butler

July 27 (UPI) -- The United States scored a trio of early goals to spark a dominant win over New Zealand, earning their first victory in a men's Olympic soccer tournament since 2008 on Saturday in Marseille, France.

The 4-1 triumph at Marseille Stadium also kept the Americans alive in Group A after an ugly tournament-opening lost to France. Defender Walker Zimmerman, forward Paxten Aaronson and midfielder Gianluca Busio scored in Saturday's victory.

Advertisement

The Americans outshot New Zealand 17-8 and scored three times within the first 30 minutes.

Mihailovic started the scoring by netting a penalty kick in the 8th minute. He set up a second score less than five minutes later. The midfielder sent in a free kick from the right side for that score.

Related

The feed drifted into the box and bounced into several players before dropped in front of the net.

Zimmerman then finished the play by poking a shot past New Zealand goalie Alex Paulsen.

Forward Kevin Paredes helped set up a third American goal in the 30th minute. He received a feed in the right side of the box before dropping a pass back to Busio. Busio then attempted a shot, which was blocked by the New Zealand defense.

The ball bounced back to the midfielder, who used his right boot to curl a shot into the right side of the net.

Forward Griffin Yow assisted Aaronson for a 4-0 lead in the 58th minute. Yow sparked that score with a long run up the left flank. He then carried his dribble into the box and fired a pass to Aaronson, who used his first touch to beat a diving Paulsen with a shot inside the far-post netting.

Midfielder Matthew Garbett assisted forward Jesse Randall for New Zealand's lone score in the 78th minute.

The Americans will wrap up Paris Olympics group play against Guinea at 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Saint-Etienne. The American women, who dismantled Zambia 3-0 in their Olympic opener, will take on Germany in their second Group B match at 3 p.m. Sunday in Marseille.

Earlier Saturday, Argentina beat Iraq 3-1 in a men's Group B match in Lyon. Thiago Almada, Luciano Gondou and Ezequiel Fernandez scored for the Argentines.

Spain beat the Dominican Republic 3-1 in a Group C match in Bordeaux. Miguel Gutierrez, Alex Baena and Fermin Lopez scored for Spain.

Dmytro Kryskiv and Ihor Krasnopir led Ukraine to a 2-1 win over Morocco in a Group B meeting in Saint-Etienne. Ahmed Koka scored an 11th-minute goal to lead Egypt past Uzbekistan for a Group C triumph in Nantes.

Marcelo Fernandez scored twice to lead Paraguay to a 4-2 win over Israel in a Group D match in Paris. Fabian Balbuena and Julio Enciso also scored for Paraguay.

Paris Olympics 2024: Scenes from the Opening Ceremony

A hot air balloon carrying the Olympic flame rises into the air during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on, July 26, 2024. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the Summer Olympics, which run through August 11. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

11 dead, dozens wounded by rocket attack on Golan Heights
World News // 48 minutes ago
11 dead, dozens wounded by rocket attack on Golan Heights
July 27 (UPI) -- A rocket attack struck a soccer field in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, and killed at least 11 children and teens and wounded more than 34 Saturday evening.
Union for Maryland Apple workers reaches first labor deal
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Union for Maryland Apple workers reaches first labor deal
July 27 (UPI) -- The union representing workers at Apple's Towson, Md., store said Friday it reached the first-ever labor deal with the tech giant.
California's Park Fire grows to over 300K acres, becomes 8th largest on record
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California's Park Fire grows to over 300K acres, becomes 8th largest on record
July 27 (UPI) -- California firefighters are scrambling to contain the massive Park Fire, which has scorched an area greater than the size of Los Angeles as of Saturday.
All French rail lines expected to run by Monday
World News // 3 hours ago
All French rail lines expected to run by Monday
July 27 (UPI) -- Damage caused by an apparently coordinated attack on France's high-speed rail system Friday should be fixed by Monday, but three trains are canceled while others have two-hour delays until then.
30 dead, 100 injured in IDF strike on Hamas command center
World News // 4 hours ago
30 dead, 100 injured in IDF strike on Hamas command center
July 27 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces reportedly killed 30 and injured 100 when the IDF launched an airstrike Saturday against a Hamas command center inside a school compound in central Gaza.
SpaceX launches satellites from Falcon 9, resuming flights after FAA halt
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
SpaceX launches satellites from Falcon 9, resuming flights after FAA halt
July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Saturday launched a Falcon 9 with 23 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the first flight for the rocket after the FAA halted the program because of a mishap in California on July 11.
Ex-Mueller investigator Peter Strzok reaches settlement with DOJ over anti-Trump texts
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Ex-Mueller investigator Peter Strzok reaches settlement with DOJ over anti-Trump texts
July 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday settled a lawsuit with former FBI agent Peter Strzok who was fired from the bureau in 2018 over what he claimed was a violation of his privacy.
After failed assassination attempt, Trump to hold another rally in Butler, Pa.
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
After failed assassination attempt, Trump to hold another rally in Butler, Pa.
July 26 (UPI) -- Donald Trump on Friday vowed to return to Butler, Pa., to hold a rally in the same town where a would-be assassin's bullet nearly ended his life two weeks ago.
Boar's Head recalls products due to possibility of listeria outbreak
Health News // 22 hours ago
Boar's Head recalls products due to possibility of listeria outbreak
July 26 (UPI) -- Boar's Head Provisions is recalling all liverwurst products due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday.
Gallup: LGBTQ+ adults coming out younger as society becomes more accepting
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Gallup: LGBTQ+ adults coming out younger as society becomes more accepting
July 26 (UPI) -- Young LGBTQ+ people are coming out nearly a decade earlier than their elder counterparts, according to a recent Gallup poll.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Doodle
Google celebrates the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Doodle
Simone Biles hits stunning 'Biles II' vault at Paris Olympics practice
Simone Biles hits stunning 'Biles II' vault at Paris Olympics practice
Elena Rybakina, world's No. 4 tennis player, withdraws from Paris Olympics
Elena Rybakina, world's No. 4 tennis player, withdraws from Paris Olympics
Dolphins hope to prevent Odell Beckham Jr. setback with 'unable to perform' designation
Dolphins hope to prevent Odell Beckham Jr. setback with 'unable to perform' designation
Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agree to $212.4M contract extension
Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agree to $212.4M contract extension
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement