Soccer
July 25, 2024 / 5:18 PM

Swanson, USA dominate Zambia in Paris Olympics women's soccer opener

By Alex Butler
Forward Mallory Swanson (L) and defender Emily Fox helped the United States Women's National Team beat Zambia in their Paris 2024 opener Thursday in Nice. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
July 25 (UPI) -- Mallory Swanson scored twice in a 70-second span to lead the United States to a 3-0 thrashing of Zambia on Thursday in one of six matches that opened the Paris 2024 women's soccer tournament.

Striker Trinity Rodman scored first blood for the Americans, who are looking to win their fifth gold medal. Midfielder Lindsey Horan logged two assists in the lopsided meeting at Nice Stadium.

Thursday's win was the first Olympic victory for new U.S. coach Emma Hayes. The Americans won bronze under Vlatko Andonovski at Tokyo 2020 and reached the quarterfinals under Jill Ellis at Rio 2016.

The U.S. women outshot Zambia 27-7 in their Paris 2024 opener, but placed just eight of those attempts on target. They dominated possession 67% to 33%.

Rodman used a crafty heel turn to deke a crowd of Zambians for the first American goal. Fellow forward Sophia Smith raced down the left flank to start that play. She then found Horan, who turned and grounded a pass inside the box for Rodman.

Rodman used her right heel for her first touch, tapping the ball behind herself and nearly shaking several defenders out of their boots. She finished that shifty sequence by ripping a shot into the net in the 17th minute.

Smith and Horan teamed up once again for the first Swanson score in the 24th minute. Smith received another feed on the left flank. She then passed off to an oncoming Horan, who used the outside of her right boot to slip a pass between three Zambian defenders.

Swanson bolted into the box and finished the play with a left-footed shot past Zambian goalie Ngambo Musole 23:41 into the game.

She found the net for a second time with 24:51 on the clock.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle tapped the ball to her left, finding Smith during that sequence. Smith carried the ball to the top of the box before leading Swanson toward the net. Swanson beat Musole to the ball and finished the play with a left-footed tap into an empty net.

Pauline Zulu picked up red card in the 30th minute, forcing the Zambians to play with 10 players for the remaining 60 minutes of the match.

The Americans continued to unleash shots down the stretch, but never found the net again. Goalie Alyssa Naeher stayed strong between the posts to secure her first clean sheet of Paris 2024.

Earlier Thursday, Canada and Spain picked up the first two victories of the women's tournament, with respective wins over New Zealand and Japan.

Forwards Evelyne Viens and Cloe Lacasse scored for Canada in the 2-1 Group A win in St-Etienne. Defender Mackenzie Barry scored for New Zealand.

Forward Mariona Caldentey and midfielder Aitana Bonmati scored for Spain in their 2-1 Group C triumph in Nantes. Midfielder Aoba Fujino scored for Japan.

Brazil beat Nigeria 1-0 in a Group C match in Bordeaux. Forward Gabi Nunes scored the lone goal of that game.

Host France opened its Group A campaign with a 3-2 win over Colombia in Lyon.

Forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored twice in the victory. Midfielder Kenza Dali also scored for France. Catalina Usme scored for Colombia with a 54th-minute penalty kick. Fellow Colombian forward Manuela Pavi also scored in the loss.

Germany earned a 3-0 win over Australia in a Group B opener in Marseille. Defender Marina Hegering, midfielder Jule Brand and forward Lea Schueller scored for the Germans.

The U.S. women, who are tied with Germany atop Group B, will face the Germans at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday in Marseille. The American men will face New Zealand in their second Group A match at 1 p.m. Saturday in Marseille.

Those two matches will air on USA Network and Telemundo.

Paris to host 2024 Olympic Games

American gymnast Simone Biles smiles after her routine during a training session at the Bercy Arena in Paris on July 25, 2024. The Summer Olympic Games begin with the Opening Ceremony on July 26, 100 years after Paris last hosting the games. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

