France earns shutout in U.S. men's first Olympic soccer match since 2008

July 24 (UPI) -- Michael Olise and Alexandre Lacazette recorded a goal and assist each to lead host nation France to a 3-0 shutout of Team USA in a Group A opener of the men's Olympic soccer tournament Wednesday in Marseille.

The match played at Marseille Stadium was the first Olympic game played by a United States men's soccer team since 2008. The American men failed to qualify for the Summer Games in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

The Under-23 squad advanced past the group stage just once in the history of the Olympic men's soccer tournament, leading to a fourth-place finish in 2000.

On Wednesday, the French held an 11-9 edge in shot attempts, including a 6-4 advantage in shots on target. They also controlled 55% of the possession time.

Neither team found the net in a scoreless first half. Lacazette then drew first blood about 15 minutes into the second.

Olise sparked that score by dribbling around the defense and firing a pass to Lacazette about 40 yards from the goal. The midfielder came back for the ball and dribbled toward the right sideline. He then cut back in and ripped a right-footed shot toward the far post.

What a strike by Michael Olise! France double their lead and the home fans are loving it. #ParisOlympics USA & Peacock pic.twitter.com/QsimLuDvPg— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 24, 2024

The grounded shot bounced through the box, just wide of goalie Patrick Schulte's right hand and inside the left post.

Olise doubled the lead about 8 minutes later, beating Schulte with a shot into the same section of netting. U.S. forward Kevin Paredes appeared to halt that French attack when he intercepted a pass, but the ball deflected to Lacazette above the box.

Lacazette then dribbled to his right before spotting Olise darting toward the far post. The 22-year-old French midfielder roped a pass to Olise, who trapped the ball with his back to the goal. Olise then unleashed a powerful strike halfway up the left side of the net.

French midfielder Joris Chotard assisted defender Loic Bade for the final score in the 85th minute. Chotard triggered that score with an in-swinging, right-to-left corner kick from the left side.

The pass hovered over a crowd of American and French players before falling about six yards out from the right post. Bade finished the play with a rocketed header past Schulte.

The U.S. men will take on New Zealand in their next group-stage match at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday in Marseille.

New Zealand started Group A with a 2-1 victory over Guinea on Wednesday at Nice Stadium. Matthew Garbett and Ben Waine scored in the victory. Amadou Diawara scored for Guinea.

Morocco and Spain started the Summer Games with respective group-stage victories Wednesday in the men's soccer circuit.

Morocco beat Argentina 2-1 in a Group B match at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in St.-Etienne. Soufiane Rahimi scored twice in the victory. Giuliano Simeone scored for Argentina.

Spain beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in a Group C meeting at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Sergio Gomez and Marc Pubill scored for Spain. Eldor Shomurodov scored for Uzbekistan.

Egypt and the Dominican Republic played a scoreless draw in Group C at La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes. Iraq beat Ukraine 2-1 in Group B at Lyon Stadium in Lyon. Ali Jasim and Aymen Hussein scored for Iraq. Valentyn Rubchynskyi scored for Ukraine.

Japan dominated a group-stage opener against Paraguay, winning 5-0 at Bordeaux Stadium in Bordeaux. Shota Fujio and Shunsuke Mito scored two goals apiece for Japan. Rihito Yamamoto also scored in the Group D win.

Mali and Israel played to a 1-1 draw in a Group D opener at the Parc des Princes. Mali defender Hamidou Diallo found the net with an own goal to give Israel a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute of that match. Forward Cheickna Doumbia netted an equalizer in the 63rd minute.

The winners and runners-up from each of the four groups will advance to the knockout rounds of the men's soccer tournament.

The women's soccer tournament will start Thursday, with more matches to be held around France. The United States Women's National Team will play Zambia at 3 p.m. EDT in Nice. That Group B match will air on USA Network.

Paris to host 2024 Olympic Games