July 18, 2024 / 9:10 AM

Union's Cavan Sullivan, 14, sets MLS record for youngest player in a match

By Alex Butler
Midfielder Cavan Sullivan (R), shown with manager Jim Curtin, signed with the Philadelphia Union in May. Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Union
July 18 (UPI) -- Teen midfielder Cavan Sullivan jogged onto the field as a second-half substitute, setting a new record as the youngest player to appear in an MLS game during a Philadelphia Union victory over the New England Revolution.

"The fans, every time I touched the ball, they went crazy," Sullivan told reporters in his post-game news conference Wednesday in Chester, Pa.

"Obviously, I've dreamed of this day. I had some pictures in my mind of what it would look like. But just hearing them behind my back every time the ball was on my foot, was crazy."

Sullivan entered in the 85th minute of the 5-1 triumph at Subaru Park. At 14 years, 293 days old, he broke the previous record set by Freddy Adu, who was 14 years, 306 days old during his 2004 MLS debut for DC United.

"Big congrats to Cavan Sullivan for his record-breaking debut [Wednesday]," Adu wrote on X. "That's a hard record to break and the kid did it. Well done and good luck, my man."

Sullivan entered the game just after his older brother, 20-year-old Quinn Sullivan, scored for Union. Forward Tai Baribo registered a hat trick. Defender Jakob Glesnes also scored and logged an assist. Sullivan replaced Baribo as the game's final substitute.

"It was one of the loudest things I've ever heard," Sullivan said. "The stadium was electric."

The 5-foot-7, 150-pound teen soccer phenom took one shot and totaled three passes over 5 minutes of action.

Sullivan, a Philadelphia native, played for MLS Next affiliate FC Delco from 2018 to 2020. He joined the Union's academy in 2020, playing at the youth level and for the Union's second-tier squad, which competes in MLS Next Pro.

Union signed Sullivan to the largest homegrown contract in MLS history in May. That deal includes an agreement for Sullivan to transfer to Premier League power Manchester City after he turns 18.

Sullivan's father and mother were soccer stars. His father, Brendan, played professionally for five years. His mother, Heike, played at Penn.

Cavan's older brothers, Declan and Ronan, play for FC Delco. His cousin, Chris Albright, previously played as a defender in MLS and for the United States Men's National Team.

"A big moment," Union manager Jim Curtin said of Cavan's debut. "This is just the first chapter in Cavan's career.

"For those that don't know, we do have a plan for him. It's not just minute-by-minute or day-by-day, there is a plan in place. You guys saw him dominate the academy level, even up three years. You saw him score some good goals for Union II and do really well.

"You guys don't get to see him every day in training, but the staff does. The time was right to give him an opportunity.

"Is he perfect and is he the finished product? He's 14, so I understand that he's not. This first step was something planned by the Union, by Cavan, by his family and by big clubs in Europe that have a say in things, too.

"I thought it was a special, special night. Cavan deserved to be in the group and did a great job."

Union (5-10-9), which snapped an eight-match winless streak, sits in 14th place in the MLS standings. It will host Nashville SC at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Chester.

